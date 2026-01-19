Golfzon Cloud Announces iOS Expansion of Smart Caddie at the 2026 PGA Show Orlando, FL – January 21, 2026

Smart Caddie will launch on iOS in 2026, bringing advanced golf technology to Apple users worldwide.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golfzon Cloud Co., Ltd. announced today at the opening of the PGA Show (January 21–23) that Smart Caddie, one of the world’s most advanced golf GPS and shot-tracking applications, will officially launch on iOS during the PGA Show. This expansion marks a major milestone as the platform enters its 10th year since debuting in 2016.For nearly a decade, Smart Caddie has reshaped expectations for golf technology on standard smartwatches. Traditionally, delivering high-level capabilities such as dynamic, real-time map movement required specialized, dedicated golf hardware. Most conventional golf apps provide only basic yardages and static maps, offering a limited on-course experience. Smart Caddie breaks this boundary by providing premium, hardware-level features directly through a smartwatch app.One of Smart Caddie’s core strengths is its ability to deliver a true Smart View / Dynamic Hole View, adjusting the hole map automatically based on the golfer’s location. This creates a responsive, caddie-like experience without the need for additional devices. The result is a full-featured, intuitive golf interface that operates entirely through a user’s existing smartwatch.Smart Caddie includes a comprehensive suite of advanced capabilities:- Auto Shot Tracking – Automatically detects and records every shot (coming soon on iOS)- Dynamic Hole & Course View – Adjusts the map view based on your location- Smart View Mode – Displays tailored distance and hole information at a glance- Touch Distance Guide – Tap anywhere on the map to instantly check distance- Elevation & Green Undulation Data – Provides slope-aware course insights- Auto Course/Hole Recognition – Quickly identifies the course and hole via GPSBy offering these features on standard devices, Smart Caddie serves as a powerful and cost-efficient alternative to dedicated golf watches—making advanced golf technology accessible to all golfers worldwide.The upcoming iOS and Apple Watch launch will introduce Smart Caddie to millions of new users, especially in the United States, where demand for affordable, high-performance digital golf tools continues to rise. Smart Caddie will be featured throughout the 2026 PGA Show, allowing attendees to preview the iOS version and experience its real-time, interactive course visualization.Golfzon Cloud remains committed to delivering smarter, more intuitive digital golf experiences.

