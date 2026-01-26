Alice’s Place Adult Day Health Earns 2025 Best of Georgia Award

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alice’s Place Adult Day Health has been named a 2025 Best of Georgia Award winner, a distinction that recognizes exceptional service, care, and community impact across the state. The center provides daytime supervision, health support, and meaningful social engagement for older and disabled adults, offering families peace of mind while clients enjoy structured, engaging days.Since opening, Alice’s Place has built a reputation for combining professional care with a welcoming, active environment. Registered nurses oversee health needs and medications, while personal and incontinence care are handled with respect and discretion. Each client follows an individualized care plan and participates in a variety of activities, including exercise, arts and crafts, music, games, and movies. Meals and snacks are prepared fresh daily by an in-house chef, ensuring nutrition and enjoyment go hand in hand. RN's, LPN's, CNA's and an amazing activity staff work together helping clients maintain health, independence, and social connection. The center also accommodates a range of payment options, including long-term care insurance, VA benefits, private pay and Medicaid Waivers.“Our goal has always been to create a space where adults receive excellent care and genuine social engagement,” said a team member. “Being recognized with the 2025 Best of Georgia Award reflects the dedication of our team and the trust families place in us every day.”The award underscores Alice’s Place Adult Day Health’s commitment to providing high-quality, reliable, and engaging care while supporting families in Macon and the surrounding region. Looking ahead, the center plans to continue expanding programs and activities that enrich the daily experience for clients, while maintaining the standards of professionalism and compassion that earned this recognition.For more information click here

