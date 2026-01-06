New Book Explores the Lasting Scars of War Through a Child’s Eyes

Author Philip Effiong Jr. Releases “My Biafran Scar,” a Powerful Memoir of the Nigerian Civil War

NH, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michigan State University professor and acclaimed author Philip Effiong Jr. invites readers on a deeply personal and historic journey with the release of his latest book, “My Biafran Scar: A War & Postwar Narrative.” Drawing from his vivid childhood memories of the Biafra-Nigeria war, Effiong crafts an unforgettable narrative that bridges personal trauma and broader sociopolitical commentary.Therapeutic, emotionally charged, and enlightening, “My Biafran Scar” explores the profound emotional and psychological marks left on individuals and communities embroiled in brutal conflicts. Through the lens of a child, the memoir shines a light on the human toll of war, uncovering themes of resilience, exclusion, and the unyielding determination to endure.Effiong's poignant storytelling highlights multiple facets of the Nigerian Civil War, from the unfathomable cruelty born of greed and hatred to the enduring social and infrastructural devastation. Underscoring the importance of preserving African history, the author brings attention to the critical yet overlooked narratives of the war, including the significant roles played by non-Igbos in former Biafra.“I want to deepen and preserve the collective understanding of the Biafra–Nigeria war experience,” says Effiong. “Beyond the visible destruction, wars leave lingering wounds that shape nations and individuals long after the final ceasefire.”This 326-page memoir combines war literature, coming-of-age themes, and autobiography, inviting readers around the world to connect with the resilience of the human spirit in the face of immense suffering and confront the systemic failures that perpetuate conflict.Philip Effiong Jr. is also the author of a book on African American drama and numerous articles in the humanities. Before joining Michigan State University, where he serves as a Professor of Theatre Studies and Integrative Humanities, he taught at universities across Nigeria, Ghana, and the United States.“My Biafran Scar” (ISBN: 9781966799122) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $27.99, and the ebook retails for $4.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Learn more about the author’s works at https://effiongp.msu.domains/category/publications From the Back Cover:“My Biafran Scar: A War & Postwar Narrative” is a two-part memoir about the Nigeria-Biafra war and its enduring impact on the author, his family and his community. Part One, titled The un-Civil War - Memories of a Biafran Child, is told through the eyes of a boy whose dispassionate and innocent rendition of this tragic experience highlights the misery and viciousness of war as an aberration to human existence. Though he doesn't intentionally refer to common wartime vices like bigotry, greed, mental disorder and power abuse, he still highlights them, albeit, in a naïve and uncomplicated manner.The boy who tells the story in Part One becomes the adult narrator in Part Two. In this section, titled The Postwar - Biafran in Nigeria, he shows that a formal ceasefire doesn't necessarily bring a war to an end as is evident in the unending impact of the war, which is diversely socio-political, economic, mental and infrastructural. Though he is now an adult, the narrator's message can be trusted because it remains candid and devoid of intellectual and political analysis.About NH book publisher Seacoast Press:NH book publisher Seacoast Press provides authors with traditional-quality book publishing services while allowing authors to retain publishing rights and 100% royalties. Seacoast Press’ wide variety of publishing services includes book design; editorial; printing; distribution; publicity; and marketing. Seacoast Press books are available through retailers and booksellers worldwide. All Seacoast Press books can be purchased wholesale through Ingram.To learn more about Seacoast Press, the premier book publisher in NH, visit http://www.seacoastpress.com/

