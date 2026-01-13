Mosaic Medicine Introduces Concierge Executive Primary Care for Modern Leaders

Mosaic Medicine: Personalized care designed to restore balance, strength, and vitality at every stage of life. Personalized care for today’s executives – Mosaic Medicine’s Concierge Executive Primary Care puts your health first, combining proactive wellness with a trusted physician partnership. Mosaic Medicine delivers executive care with a personal touch – connecting professionals with physicians for proactive, relationship-driven healthcare.

Innovative primary care service focuses on prevention, access, and long-term physician relationships

Modern leaders face unique healthcare challenges driven by stress, limited time, and fragmented care.” — Cory Lucas, FNP-C, ENP

BRANDENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Florida based medical practice dedicated to personalized and relationship driven healthcare, today announced the launch of its Concierge Executive Primary Care program. The new offering is designed to meet the needs of today’s time strapped leaders who seek proactive, comprehensive, and highly accessible primary care.The Concierge Executive Primary Care program provides patients with a more direct relationship with their physician, extended appointment times, and a strong emphasis on preventive care. By limiting patient panels, Mosaic Medicine enables physicians to deliver deeper, more personalized care while improving continuity and access for executives and professionals managing demanding schedules.“Modern leaders face unique healthcare challenges driven by stress, limited time, and fragmented care,” said Cory Lucas, founder of Mosaic Medicine. “Our concierge executive primary care model was created to remove those barriers and give patients a trusted physician partner who truly understands their health goals, lifestyle, and long term needs.”Mosaic Medicine’s approach centers on whole person care, integrating preventive medicine, chronic condition management, and lifestyle focused guidance. Patients enrolled in the concierge executive program benefit from enhanced communication, coordinated care, and a healthcare experience built around long term outcomes rather than volume based visits.The practice emphasizes early detection, personalized treatment plans, and ongoing physician relationships as key components of better health outcomes. This model allows Mosaic Medicine to support patients beyond episodic care, helping them maintain optimal health and performance over time.Unlike traditional primary care settings, Mosaic Medicine’s concierge model prioritizes accessibility and efficiency. Patients gain streamlined access to their physician and a care structure designed to adapt to the realities of executive and professional life.The launch of Concierge Executive Primary Care reflects Mosaic Medicine’s continued commitment to reimagining healthcare delivery through thoughtful, patient centered innovation. The program aligns with the practice’s mission to provide high-quality medical care that is both personal and proactive.Mosaic Medicine is currently accepting new patients for its Concierge Executive Primary Care program. Additional information about services, care philosophy, and enrollment is available on the company’s official website.About Mosaic MedicineMosaic Medicine is a personalized primary care practice based in Bradenton, Florida. The practice focuses on relationship driven healthcare, preventive medicine, and comprehensive primary care services tailored to each patient’s unique needs. Mosaic Medicine is committed to delivering accessible, thoughtful, and long term healthcare solutions that support better outcomes and stronger physician patient relationships.Learn more about Mosaic Medicine’s Concierge Executive Primary Care program and explore enrollment options by visiting https://getmosaicmed.com/

