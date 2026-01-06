JAMUL CASINO RESORT APPOINTS CLARA CARTER AS SENIOR HOSPITALITY & EVENT STRATEGY CONSULTANT

JAMUL, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Link to image is available here Jamul Casino Resort is pleased to announce the appointment of Clara Carter as its new Senior Hospitality & Event Strategy Consultant, further strengthening the resort’s commitment to delivering exceptional meeting, event, and retreat experiences.In this advisory role, Carter will provide strategic counsel on the positioning, utilization and long-term vision for Jamul’s meetings and event offerings. Working close collaboration with executive leadership, internal stakeholders and select partners, she will help guide market strategy, client engagement and brand alignment for the resort’s meeting and event experiences.“Clara brings extensive hospitality expertise, strategic vision, and trusted industry relationships. Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand and elevate our meetings and events portfolio,” said Mary Cheeks, President & General Manager of Jamul Casino Resort.Carter is the Founder and CEO of Multi-Cultural Convention Services Network (MCCSN) and Women in Tourism and Hospitality (WITH), and a respected leader in hospitality, tourism and event strategy. Her 25 years of experience span global hotel sourcing, event production and management, consulting and community engagement.“I’m honored to join Jamul Casino Resort in this role,” said Carter. “This luxury venue offers a unique setting for meetings, retreats, incentives, and celebrations, and I look forward to working with clients to bring impactful events to life.”For booking inquiries and future event opportunities, guests and partners are encouraged to connect directly with Clara Carter, email: clara@mccsn.comFor more information and to stay up to date with the latest news, please visit JamulCasino.com ###About Jamul Casino ResortOpened in 2016, the Jamul Casino Resort is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 46 live table games, a dedicated poker room, and various restaurants, bars and lounges, and a brand-new, 200-room luxury hotel tower. The 16-story boutique hotel offers an all-new collection of guest experiences from restaurants, retail space, a rooftop pool and full-service spa and salon. The hotel has been built to achieve AAA’s Four Diamond designation. Jamul Casino Resort supports more than 1,500 permanent jobs throughout the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego, which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino Resort, please visit JamulCasino.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.