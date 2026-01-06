London Rowe Media Announces Premiere of Animated Series ‘Boujee Babies’ in June 2026

The animated children’s series will debut on YouTube and YouTube TV, focusing on everyday childhood experiences and behavior.

LA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Rowe Media announced the upcoming premiere of Boujee Babies, an original animated children’s series scheduled to debut in June 2026 on YouTube and YouTube TV. The animated series was created by filmmaker Michael Havaien.

Boujee Babies is an animated series centered on a group of young characters navigating everyday childhood experiences. Set primarily within a school-centered environment, the series presents stories that explore friendship, creativity, emotional development, and self-expression through character-driven narratives.

The series is structured around a dual-behavior concept, reflecting the range of emotions and reactions commonly observed during early childhood. Characters are portrayed experiencing moments of cooperation, curiosity, and kindness alongside instances of mischief and impulsivity, allowing storylines to reflect realistic childhood behavior.

According to London Rowe Media, the series is designed to present familiar situations in an animated format, offering content that is accessible to young audiences while remaining recognizable to parents and caregivers. Episodes focus on observational storytelling rather than direct instruction, allowing scenarios and character interactions to unfold naturally.

The announcement marks the latest animated project currently in development by London Rowe Media, a production company with operations in New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. The company develops original content across film, television, and digital platforms.

Distribution on YouTube and YouTube TV places the series within established digital viewing platforms, offering on-demand access across a range of devices. Additional information regarding episode length, release scheduling, and supporting materials is expected to be shared closer to the premiere date.

Development of Boujee Babies is ongoing, with collaboration among writers, animators, and production staff to ensure consistency in storytelling and character presentation. The production team has emphasized clarity in character behavior and emotional expression as part of the development process. The production is being developed in collaboration with London Rowe Media’s AI division, romStudio AI, led by Raymond O’Neal, which supports animation and production workflows through creative technology tools.

London Rowe Media stated that the series is intended to reflect contemporary childhood experiences while maintaining a timeless animated format. The show remains in production ahead of its planned June 2026 release.

About London Rowe Media

London Rowe Media is an independent film, television, and animation production company with operations in New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. The company develops original content across multiple formats and platforms.

Learn more at www.londonrowe.net.

