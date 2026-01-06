ProLegal Launches New ProLegal.com Platform, Expanding Beyond Legal Funding Into a Full Law Firm Operations Ecosystem

ProLegal corporate logo The ProLegal team at the company’s Glendale, California office. The ProLegal icon logo used across digital platforms

The Glendale-based company marks its evolution from legal funding provider to a comprehensive platform supporting law firm operations, services, and technology.

ProLegal.com reflects our evolution from a funding provider into a unified platform built to support how law firms actually operate today.” — Patrick Babaian, CEO of ProLegal

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProLegal, a longtime leader in consumer pre-settlement funding, today announced the official launch of ProLegal.com , marking a major evolution of the company into a comprehensive technology and services platform designed to support modern law firms across operations, communications, logistics, and client care.The new ProLegal platform unifies multiple services into a single, secure ecosystem that law firms can use to manage day-to-day needs well beyond funding, including live client support, medical provider access, transportation coordination, design services, and AI-powered tools.“ProLegal has always been focused on solving real problems for law firms,” said Patrick Babaian, CEO of ProLegal. “With the launch of ProLegal.com, we’re formalizing what we’ve been building for years with a fully integrated platform that helps firms operate more efficiently, communicate better with clients, and focus on practicing law instead of managing vendors.”A Platform Built for Law Firms, Not Just FundingWhile ProLegal remains a trusted funding partner, the new platform reflects how law firms actually operate today. ProLegal.com brings together several core services under one roof:• ProLegal Live — real-time concierge support, chat, SMS, and call handling for law firms and their clients• ProLegal Rides — coordinated transportation services for clients, including medical appointments and legal proceedings• Health Network — access to medical providers with review and referral tools• Design Services — branding, marketing, and creative support for law firms• AI-Powered Tools — document-aware assistants and internal knowledge tools built specifically for legal workflowsEach service is accessible through a secure law-firm portal, with administrative tools on the backend that allow ProLegal’s internal teams to support firms more effectively.Built In-House, Designed for ScaleUnlike many legal tech solutions assembled from third-party software, the ProLegal platform has been built internally by ProLegal’s engineering team. The system is designed as a modular, scalable architecture that allows new services to be added without disrupting existing workflows.“Our goal was never to bolt on features,” Babaian added. “We wanted a foundation that could grow with our law firm partners, whether that’s adding new communication tools, expanding services, or introducing AI in a responsible, practical way.”Today, ProLegal works with thousands of attorneys each year, reflecting the scale and real-world adoption of its platform across the legal industry.A New Chapter for ProLegalThe launch of ProLegal.com reflects the company’s broader vision: to become a long-term operational partner to law firms, not just a transactional vendor.Law firms can learn more about the new platform and its services at https://www.prolegal.com About ProLegalProLegal is a legal services and technology company dedicated to supporting law firms through funding, operations, and client-focused solutions. Originally founded as a consumer pre-settlement funding provider, ProLegal has evolved into a comprehensive platform offering live client support, transportation coordination, health network access, design services, and AI-powered tools — all built to help law firms operate more efficiently and serve their clients more effectively.For more information, visit https://www.prolegal.com

