NovaCentrix Announces Five Consecutive Years of Sales Growth

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NovaCentrix , a global leader in conductive inks and advanced materials innovation, today announced its fifth consecutive year of sales growth. This milestone underscores the company’s sustained momentum and long-term commitment to enabling next-generation printed and flexible electronics.Over the past five years, NovaCentrix has delivered consistent revenue growth across its portfolio. This growth has been driven by increasing market adoption of its Metalonconductive inks and nanoparticle-based materials. This sustained performance reflects strong demand across both established and emerging applications. It also underscores the company’s focus on solving real-world manufacturing challenges.Key drivers of NovaCentrix’s continued growth include:Innovation That Addresses Evolving Market NeedsIn 2025, NovaCentrix introduced its Silver-Coated Copper Metalon® Conductive Inks (HPSC family). This product line has generated significant market interest as manufacturers seek cost-effective alternatives amid rising silver prices. The company is also seeing continued strong demand for gold-based inks. This demand is particularly strong in the biomedical sector, where reliability and performance are critical.In parallel, NovaCentrix’s Metalon® Ultra series continues to gain traction in the photovoltaic industry and other advanced electronics applications. These inks enable low-temperature curing, as well as ultra-fine printing and dispensing. Together, these capabilities support high-performance devices on temperature-sensitive substrates.Customer-Focused CollaborationNovaCentrix works closely with customers as a technical partner. Our collaborative efforts deliver application-specific solutions that support rapid prototyping, process development, and scalable manufacturing.Global Market ExpansionNovaCentrix products are shipped to customers in more than 37 countries. This reach reflects the company’s expanding global footprint and broad relevance across diverse markets.“Five consecutive years of growth speak to the strength of our team, our technology, and our partnerships with customers around the world,” said Charles Munson, CEO of NovaCentrix. “As material costs fluctuate and performance requirements continue to increase, our focus remains on delivering innovative, practical solutions that help our customers stay competitive.”Recent product introductions—including the MetalonUltra inks and the HPSC silver-coated copper family—have further expanded NovaCentrix’s ability to address demanding applications. These materials offer high conductivity, excellent print fidelity, and compatibility with a wide range of substrates. These attributes reinforce NovaCentrix’s position as a trusted partner for advanced electronics manufacturing.Looking ahead, NovaCentrix will continue to invest in research and development, expand its materials portfolio, and strengthen collaborations across the electronics manufacturing ecosystem to drive sustained growth and innovation.For more information, visit www.novacentrix.com Contact:Rudy Ghosh, PhDVP of Business and Applications DevelopmentNovaCentrix+1 614-620-1855rudy.ghosh@novacentrix.com

