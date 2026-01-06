Ventura Founder Launches Free AI-Powered Wildfire Risk Assessment App After Family Nearly Lost Home in Woolsey Fire

WyldSafe.com homepage providing free wildfire assessments WyldSafe Founder Nate Siggard

WyldSafe Uses Patent-Pending Computer Vision Technology Helps Homeowners Identify Vulnerabilities and Qualify for California's New Insurance Discounts & Grants

Within 10 minutes of an ember landing on a small door, our ADU was completely engulfed... I built WyldSafe so families can find their vulnerabilities before a fire finds them.” — Nate Siggard

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WyldSafe , a new mobile application using patent-pending artificial intelligence to assess wildfire risk, launched in December 2025—just in time for California's Safe Homes grant program to take effect. Founder Nate Siggard's family nearly lost their home in the 2018 Woolsey Fire, and motivated by the deadly LA fires in January 2025, Siggard invented software that provides free, comprehensive property assessments to homeowners by analyzing a simple video walkthrough of their home's exterior.The app delivers frame-by-frame risk analysis, prioritized recommendations, and cost estimates for home hardening."Within 10 minutes of an ember landing on a small door, our ADU was completely engulfed," said Siggard. "If my brother hadn't flagged down a fire truck, we would be another statistic. I built WyldSafe so families can find their vulnerabilities before a fire finds them."How WyldSafe WorksHomeowners record a video walking around the exterior of their property and upload it to WyldSafe. The app's patent-pending computer vision and AI technology analyzes every frame, identifying risks such as combustible vegetation, vulnerable roof materials, unscreened vents, wood fencing, and other common ignition points. Users receive a detailed report including risk ratings, repair priorities, estimated costs, and a suggested timeline for maximum home hardening.Assessments are free to homeowners. Costs are covered by a network of wildfire hardening service providers, product vendors, and fire resilience stakeholders across communities who stand ready to help homeowners implement recommended improvements.A New Toolkit for Insurance Brokers and RealtorsCalifornia has moved aggressively on wildfire policy in recent years. Under Regulation 2644.9, insurers must now offer discounts for 12 specific home hardening measures. AB 888—the California Safe Homes Act—provides grants for qualifying homeowners. AB 38 requires sellers to disclose fire vulnerabilities during home sales. But implementation depends on professionals helping homeowners understand what applies to them—and having documentation to prove it.WyldSafe is launching a subscription service for insurance brokers and real estate agents who need to guide clients through these new requirements. For a monthly fee, professionals receive a dashboard to view their clients' assessments, track mitigation progress, and generate documentation supporting insurance discount eligibility and grant applications."There's a disconnect between what Sacramento has built and what homeowners actually know," said Siggard. "Someone in a high-risk zone might be sitting on thousands of dollars in potential insurance savings and not even realize it. Insurance brokers and realtors are on the front lines helping families navigate this—WyldSafe gives them a professional tool to put in their clients' hands today."The professional dashboard allows brokers and agents to create custom profiles and referral links, connecting their accounts with clients who complete assessments. This enables seamless tracking from initial assessment through completed home hardening projects—critical for professionals managing multiple clients across California's complex new regulatory landscape.Building a Vendor-Neutral Contractor NetworkWyldSafe is actively evaluating wildfire defense products and service providers to build a curated network of vetted contractors, landscaping companies, and product manufacturers. The company is seeking partnerships with businesses that want to reach homeowners actively preparing their properties for fire season."We're not tied to any single vendor or insurance company," said Siggard. "That independence lets us recommend the most cost-effective long-term solutions for each homeowner's specific situation. We're building a network of contractors, landscapers, roofers, and product companies who want to reach customers who are ready to act—not just browsing."Partner vendors and contractors gain access to pre-qualified leads: homeowners who have already completed assessments, understand their vulnerabilities, and have cost estimates in hand. WyldSafe is currently onboarding partners in categories including fire-resistant vents, spray-on fire retardants, exterior sprinkler systems, defensible space landscaping, and Class-A roofing installation.From Emergency Response to PreventionSiggard began developing WyldSafe in August 2025 after spending months working with Embers Protection Services , a company that manufactures automated home sprinkler systems with satellite communications. While scaling Embers' technology department, he recognized that education represented the greatest challenge to wildfire preparedness.During the January 2025 LA fires, Siggard was among thousands who monitored Broadcastify emergency radio feeds in real time, coordinating information for front-line workers and evacuees for over 72 hours."I listened to addresses getting called in one after another with no response—crews were completely overwhelmed," Siggard said. "That experience made clear that we can't just wait for emergency response. We have to help people prepare before the fire comes."AvailabilityWyldSafe is available now at wyldsafe.com. Insurance brokers and real estate professionals interested in the subscription dashboard can apply for access at wyldsafe.com/partners. Contractors, landscaping companies, and product vendors interested in joining the WyldSafe partner network can inquire at partners@wyldsafe.com.About WyldSafeWyldSafe is a patent-pending wildfire risk assessment platform that uses computer vision and artificial intelligence to help homeowners identify property vulnerabilities before disaster strikes. Founded in 2025 by a Woolsey Fire survivor and LA fires emergency response volunteer, WyldSafe's mission is to make expert-level wildfire education accessible to every homeowner in fire-prone communities. The company provides free assessments to homeowners while offering subscription tools for insurance and real estate professionals navigating California's new wildfire regulations. Learn more at wyldsafe.com.

