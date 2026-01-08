Vital Pet Life to Exhibit at VMX 2026, Showcasing Science-Backed, Vet-Developed Pet Wellness Innovations

Vital Pet Life's Founder & CEO Donie Yamamoto & Team Vet Dr. Amber Da Silva, DVM Vital Pet LIfe's Vital Probiotic for Dogs and Vital Hip & Joint for Dogs & Cats Vital Pet Life logo

Founder & CEO Donie Yamamoto and Team Veterinarian Dr. Amber Da Silva, DVM Highlight Transparency, Sustainability, and New Performance-Driven Supplements

We believe science, not trends, should guide pet wellness. Our mission is to empower veterinarians and pet parents with effective, third-party tested supplements to support lifelong vitality.” — Donie Yamamoto, CEO and Founder of Vital Pet Life

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vital Pet Life will exhibit at the VMX Pet Expo 2026 held January 17-21 at the Orange County Convention Center, in Orlando, Florida at Booth 3143. VMX (Veterinary Meeting & Expo) is the world’s largest continuing education conference for new innovations and products within the veterinary medicine industry, helping to set the direction for the $60 billion global animal health industry.Vital Pet Life, founded by Donie Yamamoto in 2017, is an education and innovation-driven pet wellness brand focused on ingredient transparency, third party testing, sustainability, and animal advocacy.“At Vital Pet Life, we believe science, not trends, should guide pet wellness. Our mission is to empower veterinarians and pet parents with effective, third-party tested supplements designed to support lifelong vitality. Every formulation reflects our commitment to rigorous research, ingredient transparency, and clinically grounded solutions,” says Donie Yamamoto, Founder & CEO, Vital Pet Life.“As the team DVM for Vital Pet Life, I’m excited to attend and exhibit at VMX to explore the latest veterinary innovations and resources, both for my clinical practice and for developing new formulations at Vital Pet Life. I also look forward to connecting with my veterinary colleagues as we continue working to improve the lives of pets and the people who love them,” says Dr. Amber Da Silva, DVM.In addition to product innovation, Yamamoto and Dr. Da Silva co-host Unleashed Curiosity , a growing educational podcast that brings industry experts together to explore evidence-based pet wellness, longevity, and nutrition. The podcast serves as a thought leadership platform dedicated to elevating standards through science, transparency, and informed dialogue.Vital Pet Life will be featuring three vet-developed products; Vital Probiotic for Dogs Vital Hip & Joint for Dogs and Cats and Vital Probiotic for Cats, launching in Spring 2026.Vital Probiotic for DogsThis unique daily powder blend features five powerful ingredients, including two canine-specific and two ancestral probiotic strains, delivering 1 billion CFUs per serving. This veterinarian-formulated blend is designed to support digestion, gut health, and immune balance. It also includes prebiotics and postbiotics to nourish the microbiome and promote long-term digestive resilience.Vital Hip & Joint for Dogs and CatsA comprehensive joint supplement crafted to support mobility and reduce inflammation in pets of all ages. The veterinarian-developed formula includes New Zealand green-lipped mussel (rich in omega-3s, EPA and DHA), and Antarctic krill extract combined with Type II collagen to promote cartilage repair and joint cushioning.Vital Probiotic for CatsThis unique daily powder blend to support feline digestion and intestinal health. This veterinarian-formulated blend is designed to support digestion, gut health, and immune balance. It also includes prebiotics and postbiotics to nourish the microbiome and promote long-term digestive resilience.About Vital Pet LifeFounded in 2017 by Donie Yamamoto, Vital Pet Life delivers pet wellness solutions rooted in science, accountability, and environmental responsibility. The certified WBENC women-owned company prioritizes rigorous third-party testing, ingredient traceability, and sustainable sourcing, and is a certified member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC), partners with rePurpose Global, is ORIVO origin-certified and sources from ASC- and MSC-certified fisheries. Recognized for its continued growth, the brand earned its fifth consecutive spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies in 2025. Learn more at VitalPetLife.com and follow @VitalPetLife on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

