iCrimeFighter Announces Full Integration with PROSECUTORbyKarpel to Streamline Digital Evidence Sharing for Prosecutors

iCrimeFighter now integrates with PROSECUTORbyKarpel, giving prosecutors direct access to digital evidence inside PbK to speed up discovery and workflows

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iCrimeFighter announced today that its digital evidence management platform now integrates directly with PROSECUTORbyKarpel (PbK), one of the most widely used prosecutor case management systems in the United States. The integration allows prosecutors and staff to access digital evidence stored in iCrimeFighter from within their PbK case screen, improving efficiency and reducing time spent locating files.With this integration, evidence uploaded or shared into an iCrimeFighter case automatically becomes visible inside PbK. Prosecutors can now retrieve body camera videos, interview room recordings, photos, squad videos, documents, and other discovery materials without switching systems.“This integration gives prosecutors instant access to the digital evidence they need,” said Jason Brovitch, Chief Sales Officer of iCrimeFighter. “Instead of moving between platforms or searching through folders, the evidence appears directly within their PbK case. It saves time and helps keep the entire discovery process organized and consistent.”Agencies already using PbK have responded positively. Fergus County, Montana recently activated the connection and shared early feedback on its impact.“The fact that iCrimeFighter now talks directly to PbK has made our discovery process smoother and faster,” said Renee Sanofsky, Victim Witness Coordinator, Fergus County. “Being able to access all evidence from within our case management system has made a noticeable difference for our staff and attorneys.”PROSECUTORbyKarpel also emphasized the value of simplifying the evidence workflow for their users.“Our focus is on helping prosecutors work efficiently and stay centered on casework,” said LeeAnn Karpel, President at Karpel. “Integrating with iCrimeFighter gives PbK users a direct, reliable way to access discovery without additional steps.”This integration is part of a larger effort to help law enforcement and prosecutors centralize their work and connect the technologies they rely on every day. iCrimeFighter’s goal is to ensure that digital evidence moves cleanly and securely through the entire justice process, from the field to the courtroom.For more information about the iCrimeFighter and PROSECUTORbyKarpel integration, or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.iCrimeFighter.com or email sales@iCrimeFighter.com.

