CAREFREE COVERED RV STORAGE WELCOMES FIRST CUSTOMERS AT NEW MARICOPA FACILITY

Carefree Covered RV Storage Maricopa’s first customers Bob and Donna McLain Property Manager Drew Huntley welcome Carefree Covered RV Storage Maricopa's first customers Bob and Donna McLain choosing a RV storage space for their Glacier Peak fifth wheel

Carefree Covered RV Storage opens its new Maricopa, AZ facility, welcoming first customers as demand surges with 150 waitlisted for premium covered RV storage.

MARICOPA, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carefree Covered RV Storage is pleased to announce that the first customers have officially begun moving into its newest covered RV storage facility in Maricopa, Arizona. Strong demand continues to surge, with nearly 150 people already on the waitlist. The company has now opened the first phase of 166 covered spaces for occupancy, marking a major milestone for the project and for RV owners in the fast-growing region.Located at 45760 W Estrella Parkway, the 11-acre facility is the only premium-covered RV storage option within a 15-mile radius of the City of Maricopa. When fully completed, the site will feature 516 covered spaces designed to serve the expanding RV community in Pinal County.The early interest in the facility has exceeded company expectations, reflecting both the explosive residential growth in Maricopa and the growing number of RV owners seeking secure, high-quality storage options.“Welcoming our first customers represents the beginning of what we believe will be a long-lasting relationship with the Maricopa community,” said Barry Raber, President of Carefree Covered RV Storage. “Demand has been incredible from day one, and the waitlist continues to grow. This shows how underserved this market has been. We’re excited to have our first customers move in and welcome them to the Carefree family.”The new facility offers a wide range of high-end amenities, including state-of-the-art security, a branded dog park, and a customer welcome center. Complimentary amenities include charging outlets, a self-service RV wash, vacuum, water, air, sewer dump, Wi-Fi access, and ice.An inaugural celebration will be held on Thursday, April 2, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and is open to the public.The Maricopa facility marks Carefree Covered RV Storage’s eighth location across Arizona and Texas, with additional projects currently in development. The company continues to seek new opportunities for all-RV storage facilities in the Phoenix and Dallas metropolitan areas. For more information or to discuss business opportunities, visit www.carefreecoveredrvstorage.com or contact Barry Raber directly.###Business Property Trust, LLC, is a niche real estate investment firm located in Portland, Oregon. The company, founded in 1999, purchases and operates self-storage through its Bargain Storage brand and covered recreational vehicle parking through Carefree Covered RV Storage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.