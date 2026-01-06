State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Project on Road Reconstruction Project in Village of Hamilton, Madison County

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Thursday, January 29, 2026, pertaining to an upcoming pavement reconstruction and safety enhancement project on State Route 12B in the Village of Hamilton, Madison County.

NYSDOT will host the open house style meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Hamilton Public Library Community Room, 13 Broad Street, Hamilton, NY. The public is welcome to attend this meeting as part of NYSDOT’s continuing effort to encourage public participation in the development of transportation projects.

Attendees will have an opportunity to view updated preliminary design plans, provide comments, and speak with NYSDOT representatives, who will be available to answer individual questions related to the project.

For further information, to submit written comments regarding this project, or to request a sign language interpreter or assisted listening system or other accommodation at the meeting, please contact Heather Tehan, NYSDOT Public Information Officer, 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501, or call (315) 793-2447.

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!



For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X, regional X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

###