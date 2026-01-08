Carefree Covered RV Storage Announces Completion of Improvements at Newly Acquired Wylie Facility

Updated Enclosed RV and boat storage garages at Carefree Covered RV Storage Updated Enclosed RV and boat storage facility at Carefree Covered RV Storage Updated Enclosed RV and boat storage facility at Carefree Covered RV Storage

Carefree Covered RV Storage completes major upgrades at its new Wylie, TX location, expanding secure RV and boat storage with enhanced amenities.

WYLIE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carefree Covered RV Storage today announced the completion of significant upgrades at its newest location, formerly Wylie Boat & RV Storage, located at 3883 Osage Lane in Wylie, Texas.The facility offers 268 enclosed and uncovered storage spaces, expanding the company’s footprint in Northeast Texas and reinforcing its commitment to providing secure, high-quality storage for RV and boat owners.Over the past few months, Carefree completed a series of enhancements designed to elevate the customer experience and align the site with the company’s portfolio-wide standards. Improvements include fresh paint and updated branding, new signage for easier navigation, and enhanced security features.“With these upgrades complete, we’re excited to offer Wylie customers a fresh, dependable storage experience that reflects our commitment to quality and service,” said Barry Raber, president of Carefree Covered RV Storage. “The Wylie community has demonstrated strong demand for secure, flexible RV and boat storage options. This improved facility allows us to deliver that through a mix of enclosed and uncovered units that go beyond the traditional open canopy spaces we offer at our existing properties.”The upgraded Osage Lane location will continue to be managed by Carefree’s established St. Paul facility, just one mile south at 3830 Parker Road. That location, with 498 fully occupied spaces, provides customers with access to an expanded range of amenities, including an RV wash and dump station, complimentary ice, and wholesale propane. These features are now available to customers of both sites.Conveniently situated near the growing master-planned community of Inspiration, the improved Wylie site offers nearby residents secure, local storage with quick access and a full suite of benefits.Carefree Covered RV Storage now operates eight locations across Arizona and Texas. Visit www.carefreecoveredrvstorage.com or contact Raber directly for more information or to suggest business opportunities.###Business Property Trust, LLC, is a niche real estate investment firm located in Portland, Oregon. The company, founded in 1999, purchases and operates self-storage through its Bargain Storage brand and covered recreational vehicle parking through Carefree Covered RV Storage.

