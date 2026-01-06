2025 Healthcare-Associated Infections Annual Report now available

New visual dashboard creates easier way to view and compare facilities

Denver (Jan. 6, 2026) — The 2025 Healthcare-Associated Infections Annual Report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is now available. This year, the rates of infection reported by licensed health care facilities are also included on the Healthcare-Associated Infections program’s web-based dashboard.

The Healthcare-Associated Infections Annual Report is a yearly CDPHE publication of rates of healthcare-associated infections reported by licensed health care facilities in Colorado. These facilities include hospitals, surgery centers, end-stage kidney disease facilities, and inpatient rehabilitation facilities.

The written report is published online, and this year, it is also available on an online dashboard. The dashboard allows users to quickly view and compare healthcare-associated infections in reporting health care facilities, as a supplement to the written annual report. Health care providers can use the information in the dashboard to identify where prevention has been successful and identify targets for improvement, while health care consumers can compare infection rates from individual health care facilities to the national baseline and other similar health care facilities in Colorado and make informed decisions about where to receive health care.

Overall, this year’s report shows rates of infections related to urinary catheters, central-venous catheters, and Clostridioides difficile, or C. difficile, are lower than the national baseline. C. difficile infection rates in acute care and long-term acute care hospitals were lower in 2024 than in 2023.

CDPHE’s Healthcare-Associated Infections program works to protect all Coloradans from health care-associated infections and antimicrobial-resistance threats. The program is aided by the Healthcare-Associated Infections Advisory Committee, which has 11 citizen volunteers who provide oversight and guidance to the Department for the collection, analysis, and publication of HAI data from health facilities. People can get healthcare-associated infections while they are being treated for other conditions. Healthcare-associated infections are preventable, and transparency and accountability are critical to their prevention.

