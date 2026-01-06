Colorado reaffirms evidence-based vaccine guidance and continued access for families

Denver (Jan. 6, 2026) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reaffirms its commitment to protecting the health of Colorado’s children, families, and communities through evidence-based vaccination guidance and continued access to preventive care.

We are aware of the announcement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which changes the CDC childhood immunization schedule. Federal officials have indicated the changes will not affect insurance coverage or vaccine availability through the federal Vaccines for Children program.

While federal CDC recommendations have shifted, Colorado’s approach remains grounded in long-standing science, expert consensus, and transparency. We will continue to:

Rely on peer-reviewed scientific evidence and expert medical guidance.

Support health care providers with clear, consistent recommendations.

Ensure continued access to vaccines for children and families across the state.

Protect community health through data-driven disease prevention strategies.

“Colorado’s vaccine guidance is rooted in decades of strong scientific evidence and real-world experience,” said Dr. Ned Calonge, chief medical officer at CDPHE. “Regardless of changes at the federal level, our priority is ensuring families and providers have trusted, evidence-based guidance to keep children and communities healthy.”

“Vaccines have an exceptional safety record and remain one of the most effective tools we have to prevent serious disease,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, deputy chief medical officer at CDPHE. “Colorado will continue to follow expert guidance that reflects the best available science and supports informed decision-making between families and their health care providers, as always.”

We recommend that families and providers follow the 2025 Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), which is developed by infectious disease experts and reflects decades of peer-reviewed evidence and safety monitoring.

Following the passage of new state law (HB 25-1027), the Colorado Board of Health updated 6 CCR 1009-2 on Dec. 17, 2025, to incorporate the 2025 AAP schedule by reference into the state’s school and child care immunization requirements. This schedule remains the gold standard for pediatric care in the U.S.

Colorado has also taken steps to protect families from potential financial barriers. Under new state law (SB 25-196), state-regulated insurance plans may be required to continue covering preventive vaccines recommended as of January 2025, regardless of subsequent federal changes.

Colorado’s school and child care immunization requirements have not changed.

We encourage parents and guardians to continue following the advice of their pediatricians and trusted medical providers to ensure children are protected against preventable diseases.

