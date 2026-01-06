Governor Janet Mills and Northeast Delta Dental Announce Maine Veterans' Dental Network to Continue in 2026

Program launched by Governor Mills & Northeast Delta Dental has provided free oral health care to more than 1,500 Maine veterans since 2021

Governor Janet Mills announced today that the Maine Veterans' Dental Network (MVDN) will continue to serve Maine veterans in need of dental care in 2026, thanks to a generous $350,000 grant from Northeast Delta Dental.

Launched by Governor Mills and Northeast Delta Dental in 2021, the MVDN is an oral health safety net for Maine veterans who do not have dental insurance and cannot pay out of pocket for dental care. Since its creation, the program has provided oral health services for more than 1,500 Maine veterans.

"Since we launched the Maine Veterans' Dental Network in 2021, more than 1,500 Maine veterans have received critical dental services -- for many, it was the first dental care they've received since separating from the military," said Governor Mills. "I thank Northeast Delta Dental and the Maine Bureau of Veterans Services for their unwavering commitment to Maine veterans. I will continue to work to ensure that Maine stands by our veterans, just as they have stood by us."

"At Northeast Delta Dental, the belief that everyone deserves a healthy smile drives much of what we do to support our communities," said Tom Raffio, President and CEO of Northeast Delta Dental. "We are grateful to the Maine Veterans' Dental Network for leading such an impactful program, giving the simple pleasure of a smile to our service men and women in Maine."

Northeast Delta Dental provided generously contributed $35,000 to launch the MVDN in 2021, and has extended the program with grants of $100,000 in 2022, $200,000 in 2023, and $300,000 in 2024 and 2025. With this year's additional funding, eligible veterans may now receive grants of up to $3,000 toward dental care -- up from $1,000 last year.

The MVDN is administered in partnership with participating non-profit dental clinics, Federally Qualified Health Centers, and Maine's Dental Teaching schools. Services are offered on a first come, first serve basis until grant funding is exhausted.

Currently, the Maine Veterans' Dental Network includes 23 participating nonprofit dental clinics, Federally Qualified Health Centers, and Maine's dental teaching schools across the state, including Lincoln County Dental; Kennebec Valley Family Dentistry; Waterville Community Dental; UNE Dental Clinic; UMA Dental Clinic; Katahdin Valley Health Center; Greater Portland Health; St. Croix Regional Family Health Center; Eastport Health Care; Fish River Rural Health; Community Dental; Mainely Teeth; and Penobscot Community Health Center.

"Six years ago, the Maine Veterans' Dental Network identified a gap in veterans' oral healthcare services and, since then, the Bureau has worked tirelessly with our grant supporter, Northeast Delta Dental, to improve access to dental care for veterans in need," said David Richmond, Director of the Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services. "We look forward to continuing this important work in 2026 and helping veterans improve their lives through access to dental care."

"For the past six years Northeast Delta Dental's President & CEO Tom Raffio and Chief Dental Officer, Dr. Mitch Couret, have mentored the growth of the MVDN. From its humble beginnings in 2021 to our current level of support for Maine's veterans, their belief in the program and the importance of providing financial support so veterans can access oral healthcare has been unwavering," said Sarah Sherman, Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services Director of Strategic Partnerships and MVDN Founder. "The Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services extends our heartfelt gratitude to them for all they do for veterans throughout New England."

To qualify for the Maine Veterans' Dental Network, applicants must:

Be a Maine resident;

Not be 100 percent service-connected to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs;

Be unable to afford dental care out of pocket;

Not have dental insurance;

Provide a DD-214 showing an Honorable or General Under Honorable Conditions discharge.

Members of the National Guard and Reserve must have served on active duty (other than for training) to qualify.

Veterans may apply to the Maine Veterans' Dental Network by completing an online application at https://tinyurl.com/4hmwfxxm, by calling 207-287-6836, or by emailing MVDN.mainebvs@maine.gov. Veterans who have previously participated in the program may reapply to be eligible for 2026 grant funding.

The program operates on a first-come, first-served basis until grant funding is exhausted. MVDN grants do not cover dental implants, orthodontics, fixed bridges, telehealth services, or personal protective equipment charges.

Those interested in supporting the Maine Veterans' Dental Network may make donations directly to participating dental clinics, where funds will be earmarked to support dental care for veterans.

About the Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services

The Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services was established in 1947 and is part of the Maine Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management. Its mission is to help Maine people who served, and their loved ones, understand and access the benefits, services, and programs available to them. The Bureau is headquartered at Camp Keyes, maintains seven field service offices statewide, a claims office at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Togus, and operates the Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery System, which includes four veterans' cemeteries.

About Northeast Delta Dental

Northeast Delta Dental administers dental benefits in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont, offering dental insurance programs for businesses and nonprofits of all sizes, as well as individuals and families without access to employer-sponsored dental benefits. Learn more at nedelta.com.