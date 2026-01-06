The Impact House Redefines Super Bowl LX Week With “Impact After Dark,” Where Luxury, Culture, and Nightlife Collide

Impact House redefines Super Bowl Weekend with Impact After Dark on Sat, Feb 7, 2026 (8–1AM) at Pier 27 in San Francisco—featuring immersive brand activations, premium hospitality, world-class DJs, and a special performance by Grammy-nominated artist Wale.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Impact House is redefining what it means to celebrate culture during football's biggest weekend. On Saturday, February 7, 2026, from 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM, Impact After Dark will transform Pier 27 (27 The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94111) into an elevated evening of immersive brand activations, premium hospitality, world-class DJs, and curated social environments designed for tastemakers, creators, and industry leaders. The night will feature a special guest appearance and performance by Grammy Award-nominated artist Wale, bringing elite energy and cultural credibility to the Bay Area's most refined Super Bowl weekend celebration. Tickets are on sale now.San Francisco has long been a hub of innovation, creativity, and cultural richness and is a city that moves to its own rhythm setting its own standards. The Impact House is coming to town to honor that legacy and add an extra layer of intention, sophistication, and soul to the pre-game experience. Impact After Dark is not a typical party but a high-vibe, high-touch social experience where guests unwind, celebrate, and spark meaningful connections in an environment built for the cream of the crop. From immersive brand moments and elevated hospitality to a curated guest list of talent, executives, creatives, and leaders, this is San Francisco's most culturally charged and intentionally designed celebration of Super Bowl weekend full of camaraderie and elite energy for a moment that matters.Impact After Dark is the vision of The Impact House founders; Bay Area natives who created the platform to be more than just an event, but a movement that celebrates culture, amplifies voices, and creates enduring moments across music, entertainment, entrepreneurship, and community. The founders, celebrity Chef Reign Coleman, Marqus Coleman, and Anu Batra, bring a deeply cultural lens and shared commitment to intentional, high-impact experiences. Reign Coleman's career has taken her into some of the most high-profile culinary spaces in the world, crafting unforgettable experiences for President Barack Obama, Madame Vice President Kamala Harris, and countless A-list talent. Marqus Coleman is a seasoned executive operator and people-first leader with decades of experience leading teams, building systems, and delivering excellence at scale. Anu Batra is the creative force behind some of California's most intimate and impeccably produced experiences, known for translating personal stories and brand identities into immersive, emotionally resonant environments.“Impact House represents a new standard for nightlife experiences during major cultural moments. It’s elevated, exclusive, and designed to bring together the people shaping culture in a way that feels organic, immersive, and unforgettable.”— Reign Coleman, Marqus Coleman, Anu BatraTogether, they represent a rare unity of vision, execution, and cultural authenticity. Impact After Dark is their statement to the Bay and the world: a one-night-only evening that honors the city's roots, elevates its future, and sets a new standard for what culture looks like during Super Bowl weekend. This is not just a celebration. This is a legacy moment. Learn more about The Impact House HERE For more information please contact: The Forefront GroupAustin Thach | austin@theforefrontgroup.coKelley Tarver | kelley@theforefrontgroup.coAndres Sanchez | andres@theforefrontgroup.coDerrius Edwards derrius@theforefrontgroup.co

