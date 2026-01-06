Veteran acting couple will help celebrate America's 250th birthday

Veteran actors William and Sue Wills portray Lyndon and Lady Bird Johnson, one of 36Presidential couples they perform.

William & Sue Wills whose edutainment program highlight the lives of 36 Presidents and First Ladies are the perfect attraction to celebrate USA 250th Birthday.

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- To begin the celebration of the 250th birthday of the United States, the unique husband and wife team of William and Sue Wills, veterans of 49 years as working actors, will start their performances in Palm Beach and Broward counties Florida. In a sense, this hard-working couple has been presenting, in their own unique way, American history of over 250 years in over 5,500 appearances in 36 states, including 30 at Presidential libraries and museums.The Wills have a rich history of researching, writing, and performing what they define as "dramatically read dialogues." From their first presentations featuring 6 presidential couples, their repertoire has now expanded to encompass 36 First Couples, spanning from George Washington to George H. W Bush.The Wills do not merely recount the history of these First Couples. Using their acting abilities, they assume the First Couple’s personalities and illuminate their full life stories, revealing the human side of historical figures often reduced to mere names in textbooks. Their presentations blend triumphs and failures, humor and tragedy, showcasing the resilience and complexity of these couples as they navigate extraordinary circumstances together, and allowing audiences to appreciate leaders not just as distant figures, but as spouses, parents, and partners, and to emotionally connect with them.For more information regarding the presentation schedule at the Palm Beach County Library, please visit www.pbclibrary.org ; look under Events. The Wills are available for booking throughout the USA.Join us in celebrating our nation's rich history through the engaging lens of its First Couples presented by Presidents and Their First Ladies, dramatically speaking . Don't miss this opportunity to connect with the past!

William and Sue Wills portray Abraham and Mary Lincoln, the early years

