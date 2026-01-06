New Book, 'Create More,' Explores Entrepreneurial Leadership and the Mindset Needed to Drive Innovation and Change

"Create More: Lessons Learned from a Life at the Edge of Entrepreneurship, in Five Acts," by Len Jessup, PhD, published by Entrepreneur® Books, is now available. Entrepreneur Books, publisher of "Create More: Lessons Learned from a Life at the Edge of Entrepreneurship, in Five Acts," by Len Jessup, PhD. Len Jessup, PhD, author of "Create More: Lessons Learned from a Life at the Edge of Entrepreneurship, in Five Acts."

Len Jessup, PhD’s "Create More", offers a thoughtful exploration of entrepreneurial leadership and the mindset required to drive innovation and transformation.

Entrepreneurial leaders are creative, visionary risk-takers who turn ideas into action and persist in the face of adversity.” — Len Jessup, PhD

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneurial leader, educator, and investor Len Jessup, PhD, shares hard-earned insights on leadership, innovation, and resilience in his new book, " Create More : Lessons Learned from a Life at the Edge of Entrepreneurship, in Five Acts." In "Create More," Jessup distills decades of experience across higher education, entrepreneurship, and venture investing into a practical and reflective guide for leaders seeking to navigate uncertainty, drive transformation, and build lasting impact.“Entrepreneurial leaders are creative, visionary risk-takers who turn ideas into action and persist in the face of adversity,” Jessup writes. “This kind of leadership isn’t limited to founders—it belongs anywhere change is needed.”Drawing on his journey as a university president, academic, and venture capital leader, Jessup explores what he defines as entrepreneurial leadership: the combination of creativity, vision, charisma, drive, and resilience. Through real-world examples ranging from Steve Jobs to intrapreneurs working inside established organizations, "Create More" demonstrates how leaders can apply entrepreneurial thinking to solve complex problems, inspire teams, and lead meaningful change.Structured in five acts, the book traces how entrepreneurial leadership is developed—from early creative experiences to professional reinvention—and how it can be applied not only to startups, but also to corporations, universities, and public institutions. Jessup emphasizes that entrepreneurial leadership is not an innate trait reserved for a few, but a mindset that can be learned, practiced, and strengthened over time.“Sometimes, you must create opportunities for yourself,” Jessup writes. “And sometimes, you must help others see what’s possible before they believe it themselves.”Blending research, personal narrative, and practical leadership lessons, "Create More" offers readers a framework for navigating change with clarity and purpose. It challenges leaders to rethink how they approach risk, innovation, and people—and to recognize their responsibility to create environments where others can grow and succeed.“Leadership isn’t just about results,” Jessup notes. “It’s about expanding what people believe they’re capable of—and then helping them achieve it.”Len Jessup, PhD, is an award-winning educator, author, and visionary leader with a distinguished career in higher education, innovation, and organizational change. He has served as president of Claremont Graduate University and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and held senior leadership roles at the University of Arizona, Washington State University, and Indiana University, with a long track record in entrepreneurship, academic strategy, and institutional transformation. Jessup is the author of "Self Less: Lessons Learned from a Life Devoted to Servant Leadership, in Five Acts," a book that reflects his philosophy on selfless leadership, and "Create More: Lessons Learned from a Life at the Edge of Entrepreneurship, in Five Acts," which offers insights on entrepreneurial leadership for today’s leaders. He holds a PhD in Management and Organizational Behavior from the University of Arizona, an MBA, and a bachelor’s degree in Information and Communication Studies from California State University, Chico.Entrepreneur Books is an imprint of Advantage Media, launched in collaboration with Entrepreneur Media. Entrepreneur Books empowers business leaders, innovators, and visionaries to share their expertise and amplify their voices through expertly crafted business books. Entrepreneur Books authors can effectively build authority within their industries and reach global audiences through trusted platforms like Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, and beyond.

