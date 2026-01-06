NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: January 6, 2026

State Superintendent’s 2024-25 Annual Report highlights a year of historic progress, achievements in public schools

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education has released its 2024-25 Superintendent’s Annual Report, which covers a year of historic progress of the state’s public education system as well as national recognition of achievements.

Report highlights include:

An increase in the overall pass rates for all end-of-course assessments

A record high 77.3% of third-graders passing the third-grade reading assessment on the first attempt

Statewide graduation rate of 89.2%

Students took 16,145 Advanced Placement exams, with a record high of 9,155 Advanced Placement exams earning a qualifying score.

25,917 students earned ACT National Career Readiness Certificates in 2024-25 for their performance on the ACT WorkKeys.

3% of students who took Dual Credit or Dual Enrollment courses passed their courses and earned college credit in 2025.

High-quality pre-K programs included 40 Early Learning Collaboratives and an increase of 33 State-Invested Pre-K programs.

$2.9 million in state funds awarded to nine Institutions of Higher Education to expand the Mississippi Teacher Residency program.

Mississippi ranked 16th nationally in the 2025 Annie E. Casey Foundation’s KIDS COUNT® Data Book – the state’s highest-ever educational ranking.

The 2024 National Assessment for Educational Progress (NAEP) results show Mississippi fourth graders ranked: No. 1 for reading and math gains since 2013 No. 9 for reading scores in 2024 No. 16 for math scores in 2024

2024-25 Accountability highlights show 8.3% of districts increased a letter grade, 14% of elementary and middle schools increased a letter grade and 12.6% of high schools increased a letter grade.

MDE’s Office of School and District Transformation was created to oversee the state’s Districts of Transformation, which replaced the Mississippi Achievement School District.

MDE established the Mississippi Blue Ribbon School program to recognize the state’s highest-performing schools.

The Mississippi Superintendent Institute was launched to equip new and veteran superintendents with tools to lead thriving school systems.

The Mississippi REACH initiative was created to bring certified educators into classrooms through live remote instruction.

