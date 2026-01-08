ALM Automotive Group Expands Southeast Presence with Acquisition of Macon Hyundai Dealership

We are excited to welcome this Hyundai Macon dealership and its dedicated staff into the ALM family” — Khush Bhatia

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALM Automotive Group is proud to announce the successful acquisition of a Hyundai dealership in Macon, Georgia, purchased from Five Star Automotive Group. The transaction, finalized in December, marks a major milestone in ALM’s strategic expansion across the Southeast and reinforces the company’s commitment to growing its new‑car dealership operations in key regional markets.

Founded in 2006 with a single used‑car location in metro Atlanta, ALM Automotive Group has grown steadily and strategically over the past two decades. Today, the company operates 24 locations across Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, transforming from a local pre‑owned retailer into one of the Southeast’s most dynamic and customer‑focused automotive groups.

A Strategic Move Strengthening ALM’s Central Georgia Network

The addition of the Macon Hyundai dealership enhances ALM’s presence in Central Georgia and aligns seamlessly with the company’s long‑term growth strategy. The new location strengthens ALM’s statewide network and improves its ability to serve customers across multiple regions.

“We are excited to welcome this Hyundai Macon dealership and its dedicated staff into the ALM family,” said Khush Bhatia, CEO of ALM Automotive Group. “Macon is a vibrant and growing market that connects naturally with our other Georgia locations. This acquisition allows us to expand our reach, elevate our service offerings, and continue delivering exceptional value to customers throughout the state.”

With this acquisition, ALM now operates 18 franchised new‑car dealerships and 6 standalone pre‑owned stores, offering customers access to more than 8,000 vehicles representing over 30 automotive brands. This diverse inventory positions ALM as a leading destination for buyers seeking everything from affordable daily drivers to luxury vehicles and advanced hybrid and electric models.

What Macon Customers Can Expect from ALM

Customers in Macon will now benefit from ALM’s signature customer‑first approach, which has earned the company a reputation for transparency, convenience, and trust. One of ALM’s most popular offerings—the 5‑Day Exchange Policy on pre-owned vehicles—will now be available at the Macon Hyundai location. This policy allows buyers to exchange their vehicle within five days or 300 miles if it isn’t the right fit, providing added peace of mind during the buying process.

ALM also offers nationwide vehicle shipping, including free delivery within Georgia and competitively priced shipping options for out‑of‑state buyers. This service makes it easy for customers anywhere in the country to purchase from ALM, even if they never visit a physical dealership.

For nearly 20 years, ALM has built its brand on honest pricing, straightforward service, and a commitment to making car buying as stress‑free as possible. Many customers across the United States have purchased vehicles sight unseen from ALM, relying on the company’s strong reputation and the trust built between its sales teams and buyers.

Positioned for the Future of Automotive Retail

The Hyundai brand continues to experience strong momentum, particularly in the hybrid and electric vehicle segments. With rising consumer interest in fuel‑efficient and electrified models, the addition of the Macon Hyundai dealership positions ALM to meet growing demand and expand its offerings in one of the fastest‑growing categories in the automotive industry.

About ALM Cars

ALM Cars began nearly two decades ago with a simple mission: provide customers in Georgia and the Carolinas with exceptional service, honest pricing, and an unmatched selection of vehicles. Guided by core values of integrity, transparency, and dedication, the company has grown into a multi‑state dealership group with a strong and loyal customer base.

Today, ALM operates Hyundai locations in Athens GA, Carrollton GA, Florence SC, Lithia Springs GA, Lumberton NC, Macon GA, and Warner Robins GA, offering a wide range of Hyundai sedans, SUVs, hybrids, and EVs. In addition to Hyundai, ALM carries an extensive selection of vehicles from luxury brands such as Mercedes‑Benz, BMW, Lexus, and Audi, as well as reliable and affordable models from dozens of other manufacturers.

With more than 100,000 satisfied customers, ALM continues to earn top reviews for its customer‑focused approach and commitment to delivering a seamless buying experience.

ALM also offers a fully online purchasing platform, allowing customers to browse inventory, secure financing, and arrange delivery entirely from home. For those who prefer an in‑person experience, all 24 ALM locations welcome walk‑ins and provide a relaxed, customer‑friendly environment.

A Vision for Continued Growth

The acquisition of the Macon Hyundai dealership reflects CEO Khush Bhatia’s long‑term vision for strategic expansion. Under his leadership, ALM has evolved from a regional used‑car retailer into a multi‑brand dealership group with a growing presence across three states. The purchase includes full ownership of the real estate for all acquired locations, providing long‑term stability and enabling ALM to invest in facility upgrades and customer experience enhancements.

For more information about ALM Cars and to view the full inventory, visit:

www.almcars.com

To explore vehicles available at the new Macon Hyundai dealership, visit:

www.hyundaimacon.com

