New Book, "Second Chance" by Marilee Diamanti, Chronicles Unimaginable Survival and the Enduring Power of Family

NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Second Chance,” the compelling new book by Marilee Diamanti, sheds light on a remarkable true story of survival, resilience, and hope during the dark days of World War II. Set against the turbulent backdrop of Occupied Greece, this stirring narrative brings to life the incredible experiences of Pavlos Diamantis and his family, whose courage in the face of profound loss and oppression offers a testament to the enduring strength of the human spirit.At the heart of “Second Chance” is Pavlos’ extraordinary survival when, alongside two of his brothers, he faced the ultimate fate of a firing squad. While his brothers perished, Pavlos miraculously lived - an act of survival that reverberated across generations. Through his daughter’s lens, readers witness not only the horrors endured during this era but also the powerful familial bonds and Greek values, including “philotimo” (a deep sense of honor, duty, and love), that carried Pavlos forward despite unimaginable grief.The book masterfully recounts the Diamantis family story, with five siblings bound by their love for Greece and one another, joining the Resistance to defy fascism and Nazi occupation. Brimming with vivid historical detail and profound emotional depth, “Second Chance” illustrates how moments of bravery, chance, and resilience can determine entire legacies. It celebrates the quiet heroism of everyday individuals who stood up against tyranny, not just for survival, but for the good of future generations.“For me, ‘Second Chance’ is not just about my father - it is about the legacy of resilience that defines who we are, even long after the darkest chapter has closed,” said author Marilee Diamanti. “This story is more than history. It’s about the fragility and miracle of survival, the weight of memory, and the ongoing pursuit of hope and meaning, even in the face of destruction.”This deeply moving work explores the toll of war on families, extraordinary moments of synchronicity, and how acts of courage shape generations. Rarely told from an insider perspective, this startling account of Greek wartime history adds a fresh and human dimension to the World War II narrative. It captures not only the bravery of those who resisted but also their humanity and determination to persevere against all odds.A unique blend of narrative historical nonfiction and family memoir, “Second Chance” is as suspenseful and riveting as it is emotional and inspiring. It resonates as a call to remember the past while finding ways to move forward with hope.“Second Chance” (ISBN: 9781967458431) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $12.99, and the ebook retails for $4.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.For more information about Marilee Diamanti and her work, visit her Linktree or connect with her on Facebook From the Back Cover:A remarkable true story of Pavlos Diamantis and his family, who fought valiantly against the dark forces of oppression during World War II.Set against the backdrop of Occupied Europe, a teenaged Pavlos joins the Resistance alongside four of his siblings, forming an unbreakable bond with them and fighting shoulder to shoulder. In a heart wrenching twist of fate, Pavlos and two brothers face a firing squad, the ultimate test of their bravery. The others are killed - but miraculously Pavlos survives.Through the eyes of his daughter, we witness the power of the human spirit, as Pavlos tackles survivor's guilt, grief, and the weight of carrying his family's legacy.“Second Chance” offers readers an agonizing exploration of wartime. It sheds light on the strength of family bonds, the indescribable pain of loss, and how someone can choose to love life despite everything. Even in the darkest chapters of history, the human spirit can triumph.A powerful and unforgettable story of survival, sacrifice, and hope. Set against the backdrop of war's darkest days, it follows those who endure the unendurable bound by love, broken by loss, yet still daring to believe in tomorrow.A true story that explores the fierce resilience of the human spirit, shaped by philotimo - a uniquely Greek sense of honor, empathy, and duty to others. It is the quiet strength that compels one to stand tall, to give selflessly, and to begin again-even when everything has been taken.About the Author:Marilee (Maria-Elli) Diamanti is a dedicated writer with a profound appreciation for history, particularly family heritage. With a background in International Relations, she brings a global perspective to personal narratives. Having worked in Investor Relations, Marilee combines analytical insight with a passion for storytelling to preserve the past and explore the stories that shape our identities. Marilee was born in Athens, Greece, where she lives with her family. She is married and the mother of three.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

