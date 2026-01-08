Award-Winning Novel Out of Time by M. Jacqueline Murray Redefines Love, Destiny, and the Possibilities of Second Chances

A Love Story That Defies Age — and Time Itself

The story’s focus on a love affair between seniors offers an uplifting reminder that one may find love at any age.” — KIRKUS REVIEWS

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a genre often dominated by youthful protagonists and whirlwind first loves, Out of Time by award-winning author M. Jacqueline Murray offers something refreshingly different: a poignant, wise, and deeply human love story that begins at age 78. As the first novel in the innovative Maddie & Nate trilogy, Out of Time asks a profound question — What if two people were destined to meet…but the timing was never quite right?

The result is a moving exploration of love, choice, and possibility that has already earned widespread acclaim, including four category wins in the 2025 International Firebird Book Awards, finalist recognition in the 2025 American Writing Awards (Women’s Fiction), and multiple review honors.

Retired environmental engineer Maddie Cole has lived life her own way — building a groundbreaking career, traveling the world, and raising a daughter on her own. Love wasn’t completely absent…but it never quite aligned. Now 78, her latest adventure is a trip with her daughter to Bar Harbor, Maine.

There she meets Nate Jacobs, a rule-following retired attorney and widower who now runs the Hope Point Lighthouse B&B. What begins as warm conversation slowly reveals something extraordinary: Maddie and Nate have been crossing paths across continents for decades, never quite meeting — until now.

As their connection deepens, they face the ultimate question:

Is it finally the right time…or has time already run out?

Through humor, tenderness, and emotional honesty, Murray reminds readers that the heart does not check birthdates before falling in love.

A Thoughtful, Science-Infused Approach to Storytelling

Murray’s background — combining advanced degrees in Earth Science with an MBA and a career spanning environmental science, medical technology, and biotech brand strategy — gives her fiction unusual depth. Writing “Thoughtful Speculative Romance,” she weaves elements of quantum theory, destiny, and parallel realities into emotionally rich storytelling.

“I wanted to challenge the idea that romance is only for the young,” Murray explains.

“Maddie is 78 when she meets Nate, and their story proves that love can transcend age, time, and expectation. The heart doesn’t consult the calendar.”

She also honors the legacy of women in STEM, crafting Maddie as a trailblazer who quietly reshaped expectations for her generation.

Critical Praise

Kirkus Reviews writes:

The BOOKLounge Review Team (5 stars) says:

“Murray has a unique talent of letting us peek into the lives of the characters as they live, learn, and love — with honesty and heart.”

Recognition & Awards

4× Winner — 2025 International Firebird Book Awards

Best Unconventional Love Story • Most Heartwarming • Foodie Romance • Most Likely to Inspire a Sequel

Finalist — 2025 American Writing Awards (Women’s Fiction)

Top Pick — 7th Annual Author Shout Book Awards

Honorable Mention — 2025 New England Book Festival

Part of a Groundbreaking Trilogy

Out of Time is the first in the Maddie & Nate trilogy, exploring one extraordinary connection across three parallel timelines:

Next Time — released August 2024

Our Time — coming 2026

Each book reimagines how timing shapes love, fate, and the choices that define us.

About the Author

M. Jacqueline Murray is a multiple award-winning author whose work blends science, emotional intelligence, and literary elegance. Splitting her time between homes in the USA, Italy, and Canada, she continues to explore the mysteries of human connection with curiosity and compassion.

Availability

Out of Time is available through major booksellers. A full media kit — including author photos, interview content, book club questions, and downloadable graphics — is available at:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1y1-uhgiblJfHyhJCz3bkkKRFoO0-dqd3

Author Links

Website: www.mjacquelinemurray.com

Publisher: www.colejacobsbooks.com

Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/60904564-out-of-time

BookBub: https://www.bookbub.com/books/out-of-time-by-m-jacqueline-murray

Facebook & Instagram: @mjacquelinemurray

For interviews, review copies, speaking engagements, or media inquiries, please contact:

📧 mjmurray@colejacobsbooks.com

