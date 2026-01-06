ViolationWatch Launches Free NYC Building Violation Lookup Tool for Property Owners and Contractors

Screenshot of the ViolationWatch NYC Building Violation Lookup Tool interface

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ViolationWatch today announced the launch of its free NYC Building Violation Lookup Tool , a web-based resource that enables users to instantly review building violations across multiple New York City agencies for any address.The tool aggregates violation data from the New York City Department of Buildings (DOB), the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), 311 complaints, and the Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings (OATH). Users can quickly see open and past issues that may affect compliance, liability, and project timelines.Designed for landlords, property owners, contractors, and real-estate professionals, the ViolationWatch lookup tool focuses on speed and accuracy. Users simply enter a New York City address to view a consolidated snapshot of potential violations and enforcement activity, without navigating multiple agency websites.“The goal is to make it faster and easier for stakeholders to understand the compliance status of a building before they make decisions,” said Alex Taylor, Director of Marketing at ViolationWatch. “By centralizing publicly available violation data, we help users reduce risk and avoid surprises during purchases, renovations, and ongoing property management.”The free lookup tool complements ViolationWatch’s broader software platform, which helps users monitor portfolios, track violation lifecycles, and manage compliance tasks across multiple properties. Through dashboards, alerts, and workflow tools, the platform is designed to support ongoing risk management and due diligence efforts for organizations of all sizes.**Key features of the ViolationWatch NYC Building Violation Lookup Tool include:*** Instant results for any NYC address* Consolidated view of DOB, HPD, 311, and OATH violations* Web-based access, with no software installation required* No login or registration needed* Free to use for all usersBy providing a clear, unified view of building violations and offering tools for ongoing monitoring, ViolationWatch supports better due diligence, safer projects, and improved compliance across New York City’s building stock.The free lookup tool is now live and available to the public.**About ViolationWatch**ViolationWatch is a New York–based information service focused on simplifying access to building and housing-related data. The company develops tools to help owners, managers, contractors, and real-estate professionals understand regulatory risk, manage violations, and maintain safer, more compliant properties.

