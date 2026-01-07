Third edition of the Ski Industry Climate Summit to take place in Bolzano, Italy

Ski Industry Climate Summit at ISPO Munich 2024

Since its launch in 2023, the Ski Industry Climate Summit has evolved from a brand-focused dialogue into an conference uniting the winter sports industry.

The winter sports community has both the responsibility and the potential to lead on climate action. Collaboration across all sectors is key to shaping a viable future for our sport.” — POW, Atomic, WSN

BOLZANO, ITALY, January 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The international ski and winter sports industry will gather for the third edition of the Ski Industry Climate Summit, taking place January 13–15, 2026, at Fiera Bolzano in Italy, alongside the Prowinter Show. As climate change continues to challenge winter sports, the industry’s commitment to transformative action has never been stronger. Brands, resorts, companies, and organizations are striving to minimize their environmental impact and undertake the essential changes that climate science demands.The Summit is an international conference built to strengthen collaboration across the winter sports industry. It offers a shared space for open discussion, practical learning, and joint progress toward a more sustainable future. Hosted by Atomic , Protect Our Winters Europe (POW), and the Winter Sports Sustainability Network (WSN), the Summit has become the key meeting point for collective climate action across the entire winter sports industry.Common challenges, common solutionsSince its launch in 2023, the Ski Industry Climate Summit has evolved from a brand-focused dialogue into an industry-wide conference uniting ski and snowboard manufacturers, protection and gear brands, sports federations, retailers, resorts, and organizations. The shared goal: to strengthen cooperation and accelerate measurable progress toward a more sustainable and climate-resilient future for winter sports.“Brands, resorts, sports federations, and more work together to create an inspiring winter experience. But with climate change challenging our industry, we must use that same collective spirit to drive meaningful progress. The Ski Industry Climate Summit is the place to do that.”Jonas Schneider from POW Europe.“This summit is more than a conference. It’s where the ski industry defines its future. New entrants will find valuable updates on regulatory dynamics, directaccess to innovators and decision-makers, and unmatched networking opportunities to accelerate growth and impact, because no one can take on the sustainability challenges on their own.”Jerome Pero, Federation of the European Sporting Goods IndustryHigh-Level Agenda and TopicsThe 2026 edition will open on January 13 with (closed) WSN working group meetings, where experts will address technical fields such as ecodesign andrecycling, LCA and decarbonization, traceability and compliance, and climate advocacy.The main conference on January 14–15 will focus on new initiatives and strategic priorities driving progress across the winter sports ecosystem:• Regulations and compliance: European and U.S. legislationshaping sustainability and production in the sporting goodsindustry.• Market perspectives: Insights from international industry bodieson trends, business transformation, and economic impacts ofclimate change.• Industry key wins: Success stories, effective collaborations, andproven solutions from federations, resorts, and industry partners,such as innovations in materials, recycling systems, and circularbusiness models that combine environmental and economicbenefits.• Winter sports ecosystem key challenges: operational,environmental, and market changes that all stakeholders arefacing and where collective action can make the biggest impact.Full event information, registration details, and the developing agenda can be found on the Summit’s website

