Governor Newsom statement on the passing of Congressman Doug LaMalfa

SACRAMENTO  Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of Congressman Doug LaMalfa:

“Congressman Doug LaMalfa was a devoted public servant who deeply loved his country, his state, and the communities he represented. While we often approached issues from different perspectives, he fought every day for the people of California with conviction and care. He will be deeply missed.

“Jennifer and I are holding Doug’s family, loved ones, and colleagues in our thoughts as California mourns his passing.”

In honor of Congressman LaMalfa, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.

