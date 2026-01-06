Excellence HVAC & Appliance Repair Launches HVAC Services in North Austin

HVAC repair and installation in Cedar Park, TX

Cedar Park–based company expands heating, cooling, and appliance repair services to support North Austin homeowners ahead of peak demand.

CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excellence HVAC & Appliance Repair announced the expansion of its full-service HVAC operations in North Austin, strengthening access to professional heating, cooling, indoor air quality, and appliance repair services for homeowners across Cedar Park and surrounding Central Texas communities.

Headquartered at 715 Discovery Blvd, Suite 508, Cedar Park, TX 78613, the company is expanding its footprint to meet growing residential demand for reliable HVAC services in Cedar Park and nearby areas. The expansion aligns with increased seasonal usage, as extended periods of high temperatures place greater strain on home cooling systems throughout the region.

Excellence HVAC & Appliance Repair provides a comprehensive range of residential solutions, including air conditioning repair, maintenance, and energy-efficient system installation; heating and furnace diagnostics; indoor air quality improvements; ductless mini-split systems; and household appliance repair. The company also offers North Austin HVAC repair services designed to deliver faster response times and flexible scheduling for homeowners.

Licensed and insured technicians perform detailed system evaluations, preventative maintenance, and repairs intended to reduce unexpected breakdowns and improve long-term system efficiency. The company emphasizes HVAC maintenance services as a proactive approach to extending equipment lifespan, lowering energy consumption, and maintaining consistent indoor comfort year-round.

“Our expansion into North Austin allows us to respond faster and better support homeowners during periods of high HVAC demand,” said a company representative. “By operating locally from Cedar Park, our team can provide dependable service when comfort and reliability matter most.”

In addition to HVAC services, Excellence HVAC & Appliance Repair supports residential appliance repair needs, offering homeowners a single service provider for multiple in-home systems. This integrated approach helps streamline scheduling and simplifies ongoing home maintenance for customers across the service area.

The company serves a wide portion of the greater Austin region, including Austin, Bee Cave, Brushy Creek, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Lago Vista, Lakeway, Leander, Liberty Hill, Pflugerville, Rollingwood, Round Rock, Wells Branch, and West Lake Hills. Same-day service options are available for urgent heating and cooling needs, and customer support is accessible 24 hours a day.

Excellence HVAC & Appliance Repair works with leading HVAC equipment brands and supports modern comfort solutions such as smart thermostat installations, ductless systems, and indoor air quality enhancements. These services are designed to help homeowners maintain healthier indoor environments while improving overall system performance.

Operating hours are 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily, with around-the-clock customer support available. Homeowners can schedule service, request evaluations, or obtain additional information by calling (512) 882-4445 or emailing info@excellencehvac.com.

About Excellence HVAC & Appliance Repair

Excellence HVAC & Appliance Repair is a Texas-based residential service company providing heating, cooling, indoor air quality, and appliance repair solutions. With licensed and insured technicians, the company focuses on professional diagnostics, preventative maintenance, and reliable workmanship to support homeowners throughout Cedar Park, North Austin, and the greater Austin metropolitan area.

