DR. SUSAN RAY-DEGGES SELECTED AS TOP PROFESSOR OF THE DECADE IN INTERIOR DESIGN

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, just recently selected Dr. Susan Ray-Degges as Top Professor of the Decade in Interior Design 2026.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only one Professor of Interior Design is selected for this distinction. Dr. Susan Ray-Degges is being recognized for over three decades of experience in the field of interior design. Susan will receive this recognition at IAOTP's Award Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.With more than three decades of experience, Dr. Ray-Degges has established herself as a respected authority in interior design and design education. A dynamic and results-driven leader, she currently serves as Program Coordinator and Professor in the Interior Design Program at North Dakota State University, where her academic work centers on the human dimensions of environmental design. She is deeply committed to preparing students for meaningful careers in interior design, with a strong emphasis on community engagement, evidence-based design practices, and accessible home design.Throughout her career, Dr. Ray-Degges has held a wide range of teaching and academic leadership roles across multiple institutions. Prior to her current position, she served as both Associate Professor and Assistant Professor at North Dakota State University. Her earlier appointments include faculty roles at the University of Central Arkansas, part-time positions at Southwest Missouri State University, and a Graduate Teaching Assistantship in Environmental Design at the University of Missouri. These experiences have broadened her perspective on design education and strengthened her dedication to academic excellence.Her areas of expertise include higher education and teaching, research, curriculum design and development, program development, interior design, and public speaking.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Ray-Degges earned her Bachelor of Science in Home Economics with a concentration in Housing and Interior Design and a minor in Art from Missouri State University. She earned her Master of Science in Housing and Interior Design with a focus on designing spaces that support the needs of individuals with disabilities and older adults from the University of Missouri. Also, at the University of Missouri, she completed her Doctor of Philosophy in Human Environmental Sciences, specializing in environmental design and gerontology.In addition, Dr. Ray-Degges is NCIDQ Certified Interior Designer and is a Certified Interior Designer in Minnesota by the state’s Board of Architecture, Engineering, Land Surveying, Landscape Architecture, Geoscience and Interior Design (AELSLAGID).Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Ray-Degges has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was honored with Who's Who of Top Educators and Who's Who of Professional Women in Education and Interior by Marquis Who's Who. Earlier this year, she was awarded Top Professor of the Year in Interior Design and Empowered Woman of the Year by IAOTP. She will be honored for her selection to be featured in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication and her latest honor as Top Professor of the Decade in Interior Design at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City, December 2026.Looking back, Dr. Ray-Degges attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and mentors along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.Watch her video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NgTTOlHUw1o For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. 