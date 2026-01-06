Integrated Healing in Birmingham: Where Mind, Body, and Nutrition Meet

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alsana’s Birmingham campus continues to expand its impact as a trusted Birmingham eating disorder treatment center , offering a unified model of care for adults recovering from eating disorders. Located at 5101 Cyrus Circle, this residential and day treatment program serves clients of all genders with a care plan that connects medical support, nutritional rehabilitation and psychotherapy.Clients in Alsana’s residential program receive 24-hour care in a home-like setting, guided by a compassionate team that includes registered dietitians, physicians, nurses, therapists and psychiatrists. Each week includes two individual therapy sessions, nutrition counseling, psychiatry visits, five group sessions daily, and weekly assessments to adjust care as needed. This level of coordination supports stability and trust during a vulnerable time.Recovery often depends on consistency. That’s why the care team in Birmingham provides structure that feels grounded. Every client has access to meals prepared with their recovery goals in mind, regular check-ins with clinical staff, and a safe environment built around community, not control. It’s care that treats more than symptoms. It reaches the parts of a person that often go quiet during illness.Clients recovering from anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder, OSFED, ARFID, diabulimia, and co-occurring conditions benefit from this full-spectrum approach. Treatment includes diabetes-informed care for individuals managing type 1 diabetes alongside disordered eating behaviors. The clinical team works closely with endocrinologists and nutrition experts to reduce risk and support safe recovery from ED-DMT1.The program’s consistency doesn’t end at discharge. For those stepping down from residential care, Alsana Birmingham also offers PHP and IOP levels of care. Clients stay connected with the same treatment philosophy and many of the same staff members they worked with during their residential stay.Keesha Amezcua, MA, LMFT, CEDS-C, leads Alsana’s clinical programs nationwide. Her experience includes work in both adolescent and adult care, national program development, and international residential treatment leadership. At Birmingham, her guidance supports local teams in delivering high-quality care grounded in safety, structure and compassion.Amezcua’s training in EMDR and CPT strengthens the trauma-informed focus of the Birmingham team. Her work has shaped treatment models now used across multiple Alsana eating disorder treatment locations.The Birmingham location also contributes to professional education through CE events that bring local providers together. These events give therapists, dietitians, and medical professionals access to training and support rooted in whole-person treatment.Alsana remains committed to leading the field of eating disorder treatment in Birmingham through individualized support, a multidisciplinary team, and an environment that honors the full recovery process.To learn more about Alsana’s eating disorder treatment in Birmingham or to speak with an admissions counselor, call (866) 213-9704 or visit alsana.com.

