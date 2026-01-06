Secretary of State Wes Allen Directs Immediate Removal of 186 Noncitizens Illegally Registered to Vote in Alabama, Identifies 25 Noncitizens Who Illegally Voted

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, has identified 186 noncitizens registered to vote in Alabama, using the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program and has directed their immediate removal from Alabama’s voter file.

Voting history records further indicate that 25 of the 186 noncitizen voters not only registered illegally but also illegally cast ballots in Alabama elections.

Secretary Allen initiated the process of identifying the noncitizens registered to vote in Alabama shortly after entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with DHS-USCIS. The MOU authorizes the Secretary of State’s Office to utilize the SAVE program for voter-file maintenance.

Each individual identified through SAVE was provided an opportunity to respond by submitting documentation proving U.S. citizenship. Secretary Allen instructed local boards of registrars to remove those individuals who failed to provide the required documentation. The Secretary of State’s Office has confirmed that all 186 removals have been completed.

In addition, Secretary Allen will refer these matters to local, state, and federal law enforcement authorities for review and any appropriate action.

“Our elections must be decided by American citizens and only American citizens,” Secretary Allen said. “While liberal organizations and media outlets claim noncitizen voting is not a problem, my office has proven otherwise. Under my watch, illegal registration and illegal voting by noncitizens will not be tolerated in Alabama. My office will continue to identify these violations, refer them to law enforcement, and ensure the full force of the law is applied.”

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

*Secretary of State Wes Allen’s official photograph: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/inline-images/AllenBioHighRes.jpg