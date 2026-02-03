CLFMI Members Elect New Board Members; Board Announces 2026 Officers and Directors

2026 CLFMI Leadership

COLUMBIA , MD, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chain Link Fence Manufacturers Institute CLFMI ) announced during its Annual Business Meeting in November that its members elected two new companies to the CLFMI Board of Directors. Stephens Pipe and Steel (Russell Springs, KY) and Security Contractor Services (North Highlands, CA) were elected to three-year terms that begin in 2026.Stephens Pipe and Steel and Security Contractor Services bring valuable perspective from across the supply chain, reinforcing CLFMI’s mission to support the continued advancement of chain link products, specifications, and installation best practices. Their participation on the Board will help ensure CLFMI initiatives remain aligned with real-world industry needs—supporting quality, performance, and consistency for contractors, specifiers, and end users.CLFMI also recognized outgoing Board members Fencast Industries (Ryan Ruzesky, company representative) and The Fencing Supply Group (Ashley Duncan, company representative) for their service and leadership to the association. The CLFMI Board of Directors provides governance and strategic direction for programs that strengthen the chain link fence industry through technical resources, education, and collaboration across manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and contractors. Board members support the association’s work by helping guide priorities, encouraging member engagement, and advancing resources that promote safe, durable, and innovative chain link fence systems.Later in the meeting, the Board announced the CLFMI leadership team for 2026. Officers are elected by the Board and are responsible for supporting committee work and helping guide CLFMI priorities for the year.2026 CLFMI OfficersPresident: Bill Peterson, Richard’s FenceVice President: Jason Gardiner, Southwestern WireSecretary-Treasurer: Jack Long, Stephens Pipe and Steel2026 CLFMI DirectorsDirector: Clay Hamman, Ameristar Perimeter SecurityDirector: Tracy Jakositz, Swan FenceDirector: Joe McCaslin, Security Contractor ServicesAssociate Member Director: Peter Williams, Eastern Wholesale FenceTogether, the 2026 officers and directors will continue CLFMI’s work to promote safe, durable, and innovative chain link fence systems used in commercial security, industrial sites, public facilities, and recreation environments. CLFMI initiatives include industry education, technical guidance, and collaboration that supports best practices—helping ensure chain link remains a reliable, cost-effective solution that can meet a wide range of functional and design requirements.About CLFMICLFMI is a trade association serving the chain link fence industry. Through technical guidance, education, and industry collaboration, CLFMI promotes safe, effective, and innovative chain link fence solutions. Learn more at chainlinkinfo.org.

