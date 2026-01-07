S4 Medical Corp and Lovell Announce Partnership to Increase Access to esolution® for VA, DoD

S4 Medical PR Image

Partnership expands access to clinically proven esophageal protection for atrial fibrillation ablation across federal healthcare systems.

S4 Medical and the esolution® device represent an important advancement in procedural safety for patients undergoing atrial fibrillation ablation—especially within Veteran and military communities.” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services.

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovellGovernment Services and S4 Medical, a provider of electrophysiology products, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Under this partnership, Lovell Government Services will serve as S4 Medical’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.S4 Medical developed and manufacturers a medical device that enhances the safety of procedures for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF). Over 10 million Americans are affected by AF, but it can be treated by a common procedure known as AF ablation; in the US alone, over 300,000 AF ablation procedures are conducted annually. While generally safe, AF ablation procedures have long dealt with the potential complication of esophageal injury, which can lead to a rare but deadly condition called atrioesophageal fistula.S4’s esolution™ device features dual-faceted protection via mechanical deviation and suction to deflect the esophagus away from ablation energy sources, minimizing the risk of esophageal injury and associated complications. The design is simple yet effective, providing an easily steerable control knob for bilateral deflection, along with suction, which helps ensure that the entire esophagus is fully protected. While the primary feature is improving procedural safety, physicans have noted other benefits such as faster procedure times and reduced radiation exposure.S4’s device first gained notoriety in 2022, after the company conducted the first-ever prospective, multicenter, randomized-controlled IDE clinical trial investigating an esophageal protection device, which established the device’s ability to significantly reduce the risk of thermal injury. The company then submitted a de novo request and the device was FDA cleared in 2023. Subsequently, the company optimized device design to improve manufacturability and enhance usability, which then received 510(k) clearance in late 2024. In 2025, S4 began commercializing esolution™ and physicans across the United States have implemented the device into their workflow to deliver enhanced care for their patients.“My father was a foreign war veteran and those that served have earned and deserve the finest care. Approximately 1 million VA patients are living with atrial fibriallation of which an estimated 10,000 will undergo AF ablation each year for treatment. The esolution device provides clinically proven results to those that sacrificed themselves for our safety. We are honored to partner with Lovell to improve the level of care across the VA and DoD” said William Fuller, CEO and cofounder of S4 Medical.As S4 Medical’s SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. S4 Medical products are being added to Lovell’s Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contract, with activation expected in 30–60 days. The products are also being added to other Lovell contract vehicles, including GSA Advantage, DLA ECAT, and DoD DAPA. This designation streamlines the acquisition process while helping federal healthcare agencies meet SDVOSB procurement goals. Initial sales outreach will focus on VA hospitals, which rely heavily on the FSS for procurement.“S4 Medical and the esolutiondevice represent an important advancement in procedural safety for patients undergoing atrial fibrillation ablation—especially within Veteran and military communities,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services. “We’re proud to partner with S4 Medical to help expand access to clinically proven esophageal protection across the VA and DoD and support clinicians in delivering the safest care possible.”“The esolution was designed and developed by electrophysiologists that treat AF patients every day in their practice. The device was created to prevent a life-threatening complication and to provide the safest care to all AF patients” says Dr. Emile Daoud, S4 Medical cofounder and inventor of esolution.About S4 MedicalS4 Medical Corp is a medical device company focused on innovative solutions for cardiac procedures. The company’s initial product is a simple solution intended at reducing complications to the esophagus during catheter ablation procedures for AF. S4’s team is motivated by making medical procedures safer and more effective.About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

