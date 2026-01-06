Cast Announced For The World Premiere of DOUGLAS LACKEY’s HANS LITTEN: THE JEW WHO CROSS-EXAMINED HITLER

Hans Litten Logo DANIEL YAIULLO as Hans Litten

Philosophy Productions announces the cast of the world premiere of Hans Litten: The Jew Who Cross-Examined Hitler, a gripping new play by Douglas Lackey.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philosophy Productions is thrilled to announce the cast of the world premiere of Hans Litten: The Jew Who Cross-Examined Hitler , a gripping new play by Douglas Lackey , directed by Alexander Harrington. The cast includes Daniel Yaiullo (Off-Broadway:1+1) as Hans Littten, with Stan Buturla (NYC: The Country Play), Zack Calhoon (Regional: It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play), Robert Ierardi (West End’s West Side Story), Whit K. Lee (Atlantic’s The Far Country), Barbara McCulloh (Broadway: Peter Pan); Dave Stishan (Regional: Once), Marco Torriani (“The Green Veil”), and Mark Eugene Vaughn (NY: Richard II).It will begin on January 30 for a four-week limited run, opening on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at Theatre Row 5 (410 West 42nd Street).Based on a remarkable true story, Hans Litten centers on the brilliant young Jewish lawyer who, in 1931, did the seemingly impossible: he called Adolf Hitler to the witness stand and publicly exposed the future dictator’s embrace of political violence, two years before Hitler rose to power. It remains one of the most audacious legal confrontations of the 20th century.The play moves from the charged atmosphere of Berlin courtrooms to the brutal reality of Nazi concentration camps, tracing Litten’s unwavering commitment to justice, reason, and human dignity. Refusing to remain silent in the face of rising authoritarianism, Litten risks and ultimately sacrifices his life for the rule of law.At once intellectually thrilling and emotionally devastating, Hans Litten: The Jew Who Cross-Examined Hitler is a powerful reminder of how fragile democracy can be, and how profound the impact of individual moral courage remains. As questions of justice, truth, and authoritarianism reverberate across the modern world, Litten’s story feels not only urgent but essential.Douglas Lackey said, “I’m deeply grateful to this remarkable cast for lending their talent, rigor, and humanity to Hans Litten’s story. Their commitment has brought this history out of the shadows and onto the stage with clarity, urgency, and compassion. Because of them, this play is not just remembered history—it is a living conversation, and one I’m honored to share with audiences.”Creative team includes Alex Roe (Scenic Designer), Anthony Paul-Cavaretta (Costume Designer), and Alexander Bartenieff (Lighting Designer).Hans Litten: The Jew Who Cross-Examined HitlerBegin performances on January 30 - February 22, 2026Opening night is Thursday, February 5, 2026, at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street)Performances are Wednesday – Saturday at 7 PM; matinees Saturday at 2 PM and Sunday at 3 PMTickets are $54.50-$44.50 (inclusive of fees). Groups of 10+ are $29. Tickets can be purchased online at hanslittenplay.com, by phone at (212) 714-2442, or at the Theatre Row Box Office.DOUGLAS LACKEY (Playwright)Douglas Lackey is a Professor of Philosophy at Baruch College and the Graduate Center, City University of New York. He has brought seven previous plays to the stage, from Kaddish in East Jerusalem in 2003 to Four Evangelists Walk into a Fog in 2025. “My goal,” Lackey writes,” is to write plays with exciting stories, smart characters, and sharp dialogue. The reviewers report that my plays are full of philosophical ideas. So be it. I’m tired of plays about dysfunctional families and jumbled identities. For me, ideas are more exciting. History is more exciting. I want characters that can think.”ALEXANDER HARRINGTON (Director)Hans Litten is the sixth play by Douglas Lackey that Harrington has directed. His work has been seen at New York theaters including the Metropolitan Playhouse, La MaMa, The Culture Project, Queens Theatre, and The Actors Studio. Regionally, he has directed in Maryland, New Hampshire, Upstate New York, New Jersey, and North Carolina. As a playwright, Harrington has adapted and directed Chekhov’s The Kiss, The Philosopher chapter from Sherwood Anderson’s Winesburg, Ohio, and a two-part stage version of Dostoevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov; he translated and directed Aeschylus’ Agamemnon and wrote The Great Society about Lyndon Johnson (not to be confused with Robert Schenkkan’s play of the same title and on the same subject), which was presented by the York Shakespeare Company in the same theater in which Hans Litten performs.

