Release Date: January 06, 2026 State Department of Transportation Announces Completion of $2.5 Million Bridge Rehabilitation Project on State Route 26 in Lewis County New Superstructure and Other Repairs Completed on Bridge over Roaring Brook in the Town of Martinsburg New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that work is complete on a $2.5 million project to rehabilitate the bridge carrying State Route 26 over Roaring Brook in the Town of Martinsburg, Lewis County. State Route 26 is a key corridor for the movement of the region's agricultural products between the communities of Lowville and Rome. It also provides access to Whetstone Gulf State Park, Snow Ridge Ski Resort, and local parks and conservation areas. "The Department of Transportation under Governor Kathy Hochul continues to invest in safe and reliable infrastructure across the Empire State that is designed to be resilient," Commissioner Dominguez said. "A beautiful ride in all seasons, State Route 26 is an important corridor that connects the North Country with the Mohawk Valley, and this project along State Route 26, which will extend the bridge's lifespan by 30 years, will provide a safer, more reliable route for local residents and visitors alike." This safety-enhancing project involved the replacement of the superstructure's deck and concrete box girders, which required new backwalls and reconstruction of the bridge seat, as well as the installation of new approach slabs and approach pavement, guiderail, striping, and signs. In addition to the new superstructure, the 93-foot-long bridge also received modifications and repairs to the existing abutments, new steel bridge railing, and steel transition railing. Minor highway repairs around the bridge took place on the approaches on State Route 26, Glendale Road (County Route 32), and Water Street. Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush said, "The completion of this $2.5 million bridge rehabilitation project on State Route 26 is great news for Lewis County and the entire North Country. Route 26 is a critical corridor for local farmers, small businesses and families traveling between Lowville and Rome, and this investment helps ensure safe, reliable transportation for the people who depend on it every day. Strong infrastructure is the backbone of our rural economy. This project not only improves safety and extends the life of an essential bridge, but it also supports tourism by providing reliable access to Whetstone Gulf State Park, Snow Ridge Ski Resort and other local destinations that drive economic activity in our region. I am proud to support infrastructure enhancements around the district to ensure that the people of the North Country and Mohawk Valley feel safe while they travel." Town of Martinsburg Supervisor Terrence Thisse said, "As the supervisor for the Town of Martinsburg , on behalf of the town board and residents, the town is always appreciative of the maintenance and upkeep of all infrastructure in our town and county. This does not only include our highways but also parks and public lands located in our town. Thank you for your ongoing diligence."