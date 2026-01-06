Dr. Karina Arnez selected as Top Attending Physician of the Year in Anesthesiology by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Karina Arnez at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Karina Arnez, Anesthesiologist, was recently selected as Top Attending Physician of the Year in Anesthesiology for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With two decades of experience in the industry, Dr. Arnez has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Dr. Arnez is an Attending Physician at ASST Bergamo Est. in Lombardy, Italy, where her specialty is in General Anesthesiology. After steering a path in anesthesiology as an Anesthesiologist Assistant, she transitioned to an Attending Physician with a solid foundation in general anesthesia, with a practice that is grounded in delivering precise and compassionate care. She served as a Certified Anesthesiology Assistant in numerous hospitals and clinics in Brazil prior to returning to Italy to practice.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to medicine, interpersonal skills, general anesthesia, bilingual Italian and English, leadership, speaking, and patient care.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Arnez earned her M.D. from Universidade Federal da Bahia and completed her Medical Residency in Anesthesiology at Universidade Federal do Amazonas. She is currently studying for her M.B.A. in Business Administration and Management at London Business School.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Arnez has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year, she was awarded with World’s 20 Inspiring Women from allaroundworlds.com. This year she will be considered for The Empowered Woman Award and for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City this December for her selection of Top Attending Physician of the Year in Anesthesiology for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Arnez for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Arnez attributes her success to her perseverance and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with family. In the future, she looks forward to earned her M.B.A.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/karina-arnez-35758aa/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

