Scalise Statement on Passing of Congressman Doug LaMalfa

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) released the following statement on the passing of Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.):

“I’m devastated to hear of the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Doug LaMalfa. Doug faithfully served the people of California in the State Assembly and the State Senate before being elected to the U.S. House in 2012.

“A fourth generation rice farmer, he fought passionately for the region’s agricultural community and small businesses, and in 2024 was elected Chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus, which focuses on the priorities of Western and rural America. He also worked to bolster disaster recovery efforts and funding for rural schools.

“Doug was a hardworking team player and happy warrior, known to spread joy throughout Capitol Hill with his famous LaMaffles. Doug will be deeply missed.

“My prayers are with his wife, Jill, and his family."

###