TM Media Video Founder Tiziano Mammana Redefines Wedding Films Through Cinematic Storytelling

A newlywed couple shares an intimate moment during their wedding ceremony, captured in a cinematic, documentary style. A joyful, celebratory moment shared by newlyweds on their wedding day. A timeless bridal moment captured before the ceremony. A quiet, intimate moment shared by newlyweds during their wedding day. Filmmaker and cinematographer Tiziano Mammana, founder of TM Media | Video & Images.

Los Angeles filmmaker Tiziano Mammana blends cinematic storytelling, FPV drone innovation, and film-set expertise to elevate modern wedding films.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TM Media, founded by Los Angeles–based filmmaker and professional cinematographer Tiziano Mammana , is redefining modern wedding films through cinematic storytelling, technical precision, and an immersive documentary approach that transforms weddings into timeless visual narratives.With over 23 years of experience behind the camera and nearly 200 weddings filmed, Mammana brings a rare level of filmmaking expertise to the wedding industry. His background spans photography, cinematography , commercials, fashion, automotive projects, and short films across Italy, Canada, and the United States. This diverse experience shapes a refined storytelling style that prioritizes emotion, authenticity, and narrative depth over traditional event coverage.A defining element of TM Media’s work is Mammana’s role as a professional, licensed FPV drone pilot. This advanced skill allows him to safely fly drones indoors through venues and receptions, capturing seamless, dynamic footage that adds scale, movement, and cinematic impact. These immersive visuals, still uncommon in the wedding space, offer couples a perspective that feels both intimate and visually striking.Mammana’s journey as a filmmaker began in 2002 in Italy, when he first picked up a Sony Handycam to document sports and travel. That early curiosity evolved into a lifelong dedication to visual storytelling. In 2019, he entered the wedding industry professionally, first as a photographer and then as a filmmaker, quickly establishing himself for his disciplined approach, creative vision, and uncompromising standards.Today, Mammana continues to sharpen his craft through ongoing education and mentorship, including collaboration with Filmmakers Academy in Los Angeles under acclaimed director of photography Shane Hurlbut. Beyond weddings, he also directs award-winning short films that have screened at multiple film festivals, reflecting his commitment to storytelling excellence across formats.At the core of TM Media is a philosophy Mammana describes as “no mistakes allowed.” Each wedding is approached with precision, responsibility, and care, treating every couple like family. To maintain his signature quality and cinematic standards, Mammana accepts a limited number of weddings each year, ensuring every film receives focused creative attention.As the company continues to grow, TM Media now operates with a dedicated team offering videography, photography, and content creation. The studio works with couples across a wide range of budgets, guided by the belief that every wedding deserves to be beautifully captured as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.TM Media also values collaboration with planners, venues, and creative partners who share a commitment to trust, professionalism, and elevated storytelling. The team specializes in working with couples drawn to a fashionable, documentary aesthetic and a seamless creative process.About TM Media | Video & ImagesTM Media was founded by Los Angeles–based filmmaker and professional cinematographer Tiziano Mammana. Known for cinematic, story-driven wedding films, the company blends professional filmmaking expertise, innovative aerial cinematography, and documentary storytelling to capture once-in-a-lifetime moments with precision and emotion.For more information or to view the portfolio, visit www.tmmediavideo.com

