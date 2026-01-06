Built In Honors Healthie in Its Esteemed 2026 Best Places To Work Awards

About

Healthie is a SaaS company that offers infrastructure for virtual-first healthcare companies to launch & scale provider services. We work with digital health companies dedicated to modernizing the healthcare experience and improving care outcomes. Healthie makes it easy to streamline operations and build longitudinal relationships with clients. Our software provides a turnkey solution for innovative companies to launch provider services, and our API prevents D2C Healthcare companies from having to re-create core healthcare infrastructure, including EHR, scheduling and client engagement. Healthie is HIPAA, PIPEDA, GDPR, and PCI-compliant, and our cloud-based platform comes with a web and mobile (iOS & Android) app for account administrators, providers, and their clients. Healthie is a privately held company headquartered in New York. We are hiring! If you're interested in joining our growing team or scheduling a demo, please visit our website: www.gethealthie.com

https://www.gethealthie.com/about