Built In Honors Healthie in Its Esteemed 2026 Best Places To Work Awards
Healthie Earns Four Placements on Built In’s Best Places to Work List
Being recognized by Built In as a 2026 Best Place to Work—now for the third year in a row—is a meaningful validation of how intentionally we’re building Healthie.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthie, the world’s leading API-first, ONC-Certified EHR for healthcare delivery outside of the hospital, today announced it has been recognized by Built In as one of the Best Places to Work in 2026. The annual awards honor employers across the U.S. whose benefits and compensation set the standard for today’s workforce.
Now in its eighth year, Built In’s Best Places to Work program celebrates the companies shaping the future of work. In a rapidly evolving AI-first job market, recognition as a Best Place to Work helps employers stand out as trusted brands when candidates turn to tools like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews to research where to work next.
“Today’s candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools,” said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder & CEO of Built In. “Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it’s a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company’s story.”
Healthie was honored on the following lists this year: Best US Midsize Companies to Work For, Best Places to Work in New York City, Best Midsize Places to Work in New York City, and Best US Companies to Work For. The awards reflect Built In’s data-driven approach, evaluating companies based on compensation, benefits, and company-wide culture programs.
“Being recognized by Built In as a 2026 Best Place to Work—now for the third year in a row—is a meaningful validation of how intentionally we’re building Healthie,” said Katie Potter, Director of Talent at Healthie. “As a team of nearly 160 and growing, we’ve stayed focused on creating an environment where high standards, autonomy, and care for one another coexist—so people can move fast, do impactful work, and grow alongside a mission that truly matters. Being in the company of other standout organizations on this list reinforces our belief that you can scale with rigor while still putting people first, and we’re proud of the culture and benefits we offer as we continue to grow. As the way people discover and evaluate employers continues to evolve, we’re committed to showing up as a workplace that invests in both performance and people.”
To learn more about the 2026 Best Places to Work program and view all winners, visit https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/.
ABOUT HEALTHIE
We’re building infrastructure for modern healthcare delivery.
Traditional healthcare is plagued with outdated, monolithic EHRs designed to maximize billing outcomes. Patient outcomes and provider experiences have been afterthoughts, as these systems have bolted on non-API-first solutions. None of this is built for how clinically excellent healthcare is actually delivered—longitudinally and collaboratively, with the patient at the center.
Healthie is the world’s leading API-first, ONC-Certified EHR for healthcare delivery outside of the hospital. We provide the powerful infrastructure every scaling organization needs—EHR, scheduling, patient engagement, billing, and more—all accessible via modern APIs and a white-labeled UI. Our platform makes it simple for organizations of any size to launch, customize, and scale their care delivery models without reinventing the wheel.
Today, over 1 billion API calls are made to Healthie every month, as thousands of organizations—working with more than 17 million patients in total—rely on Healthie to deliver care across a spectrum of specialties, from preventative health and wellness to complex chronic care management.
We believe in the power of technology to improve access to healthcare—and we’re building the rails that make this a reality. We work fast and with quality because we provide business-critical, healthcare-critical software that clinicians and patients need for a better healthcare system. We’re customer-obsessed, operate with lightning-fast processes and responses, make our product roadmap public so customers can see what we’re building, and remain relentlessly focused on how care gets delivered.
Healthie is backed by leading investors, and while we've $42M raised to date, more importantly, we operate with fiscal responsibility and have been profitable for more than half of our time as a company.
Learn more at https://www.gethealthie.com/
