Premier Cape Cod Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Celebrates 25 Years of Partnership with Stellantis Brands

From left to right: Nick Laham and Chris Laham, managing partners of Premier Cape Cod; Elaine Frick, Stellantis; and Joe Laham, president of Premier Companies.

A milestone anniversary highlighting decades of service, innovation, and community impact.

This 25-year milestone reflects our deep-rooted connection to the community and our unwavering dedication to the legendary brands of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram.” — Joe Laham, President of Premier Companies

HYANNIS, MA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Cape Cod Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, a proud member of the Premier Companies family, today announces a significant milestone: 25 years of dedicated partnership representing the iconic Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram brands under the Stellantis umbrella on Cape Cod.Since opening its doors, Premier Cape Cod has been the trusted destination for drivers across Cape Cod and the Islands. Over the past quarter-century, the dealership has built lasting relationships with thousands of customers by offering an extensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, expert Moparservice, and a commitment to stress-free, transparent car-buying experiences.“This 25-year milestone reflects our deep-rooted connection to the community and our unwavering dedication to the legendary brands of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram,” said Joe Laham, President of Premier Companies. “From the rugged capability of Jeep Wranglers exploring Cape Cod trails to the powerful performance of Ram trucks and the family-friendly innovation of Chrysler Pacifica minivans, we’ve been honored to bring these vehicles to life for our neighbors. We’re grateful to Stellantis for their continued support and excited for the next chapter of innovation and growth together.”Highlights of the 25-year partnership include:• Serving generations of Cape Cod families with reliable, high-quality vehicles• Maintaining a state-of-the-art service center staffed by factory-trained technicians specializing in Stellantis vehicles• Embracing the Premier “Pure Price” philosophy for honest, hassle-free transactions• Contributing to the local economy as a longstanding employer and community partnerTo mark the occasion, Premier Cape Cod invites the community to visit the dealership at 460 Yarmouth Road in Hyannis for special anniversary events, exclusive offers on select models, and celebrations throughout the coming months.For more information, visit www.premiercapecod.com or call (508) 815-5000.About Premier Cape Cod Chrysler Dodge Jeep RamPremier Cape Cod is part of Premier Companies, a family of dealerships serving Cape Cod and Plymouth with a focus on exceptional customer service and a wide range of automotive brands. As the region’s premier Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealer, the team is committed to providing outstanding vehicles, service, and experiences for drivers across Massachusetts.

