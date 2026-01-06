Strickland’s Ice Cream Celebrates 90 Years of Sweet Tradition as Costa Mesa Location Marks Two Year Anniversary

Neil Liu: Owner of Strickland's Ice Cream in Costa Mesa, CA

The beloved Akron, Ohio ice cream brand will celebrate with $.90 small cones and hourly prize drawings on January 13th.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strickland’s Ice Cream, one of Ohio’s longest-running and most beloved ice cream concepts, is proudly celebrating 90 years of serving its signature ultra-creamy, small-batch ice cream made fresh daily on site. As the brand marks this historic milestone, Strickland’s Ice Cream of Costa Mesa is also honoring its own achievement of two successful years serving Orange County. Founded in 1936 in Akron, Strickland’s has become a generational favorite that continues its tradition for Southern California customers.

To celebrate 90 years, on January 13th Strickland’s of Costa Mesa will offer $.90 small cones, a $4.95 value, with any purchase, along with hourly prize drawings from 4 to 8 pm featuring exciting giveaways. The event is open to the public and will be attended by Orange County media, influencers, and even Akron residents who now call Orange County home. Additionally, Strickland’s of Costa Mesa has added two of its most iconic flavors, Banana and Pistachio, to the menu for the week. Visit Strickland’s of Costa Mesa on Instagram for more information and updates, including their latest Flavor of the Day.

Strickland’s of Costa Mesa opened in early 2024, led by longtime Strickland’s fan and current franchise owner Neil Liu. The location has quickly become the West Coast home for the beloved Ohio based brand, delivering the same nostalgic flavors and handcrafted quality that built its reputation across the Midwest. Strickland’s is known for its rich, dense texture created by vintage inspired ice cream machines, along with premium ingredients, real fruit, and real nuts in every daily batch. The Costa Mesa shop keeps fans coming back with a rotating Flavor of the Day calendar posted monthly on Instagram, creating buzz as customers line up for seasonal favorites and limited time flavors that often sell out.

Beyond its ice cream, Strickland’s is celebrated for award winning milkshakes and Arctic Twisters. The Costa Mesa location has earned recognition from CBS Los Angeles, Daily Pilot, Culture OC, and Yelp OC. Over the decades, Strickland’s has also welcomed notable visitors to its Ohio locations, including Bob Feller, Jim Brown, Jack Nicklaus, Victor Martinez, Larry Nance, Cliff Lee, and actor Matt Lanter (90210 and others). As Strickland’s nears a century of business, the team continues honoring the brand’s legacy while creating new traditions for both Ohio and Southern California families.

Follow Strickland’s Ice Cream Costa Mesa on Instagram for the latest flavors and store updates.

About Strickland’s Ice Cream

Founded in 1936 by Bill and Florence Strickland, Strickland’s® Frozen Custard began in Akron, Ohio, where Bill perfected a proprietary recipe and helped engineer a one of a kind batch freezer to create a richer, denser product. The original Triplett Avenue stand remains a local landmark, still operating with its original machines and run by the third generation of the Strickland family. Guided by a philosophy of quality ingredients, daily freshness, and treating people right, the brand has thrived for nearly nine decades. Strickland’s began franchising throughout Ohio in 2002 and most recently expanded to Costa Mesa in early 2024 with Orange County native and longtime fan Neil Liu.



