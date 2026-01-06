CoatingsPro Magazine Kicks Off 25th Anniversary Celebration Showcasing the People, Projects Behind the Coatings Industry
CoatingsPro Magazine marks 25 years in 2026 with a year-long celebration honoring the people, projects, and progress shaping the coatings industry.
What began as a niche trade publication has grown into a trusted industry voice, chronicling two-and-a-half decades of technological progress, evolving safety practices, and the stories of professionals who protect the world’s most critical assets.
To commemorate this milestone, CoatingsPro is launching a year-long anniversary program, featuring:
• Special highlights in every bi-monthly issue of CoatingsPro that reflect on the magazine’s evolution, major industry shifts and lessons learned during the past 25 years;
• A curated look back at 25 years of CoatingsPro covers, feature article highlights, and profiles of industry legends previously showcased in the magazine; and
• The biannual CoatingsPro Contractors Awards ceremony at the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo in Houston, honoring today’s innovators while celebrating the publication’s legacy.
A Quarter Century of Field-Driven Excellence
Founded at a time when safety certifications and coating inspection programs were still gaining traction, CoatingsPro set itself apart early by making the applicator—not the advertiser—the heart of the publication. Its first cover story, produced just weeks after the events of September 11, 2001, featured work at a high-security facility that monitored North America’s nuclear reactors—setting the tone for a magazine committed to real-world grit and relevance.
In 2006, the publication launched its signature “Never Again” department, encouraging readers to learn from on-the-job challenges and mistakes shared by their peers. Other enduring sections, including Inspector’s Corner and Notes From the Field, cement CoatingsPro’s focus on safety, professionalism, and continuous learning.
The magazine entered the digital age with the launch of its first social media channels in 2010, followed by the debut of its website in 2013 and a steady expansion into podcasts, e-newsletters, and webcasts. In 2016, CoatingsPro debuted its celebrated Contractor Awards Program, showcasing exceptional projects across categories such as commercial concrete, industrial steel, and specialty coatings, an initiative that remains one of the most respected honors in the industry.
Celebrating the People Behind the Progress
“Reaching our 25-year milestone is a tremendous achievement for CoatingsPro—and more importantly, for the professionals whose daily work this magazine exists to serve,” said Lisa Sciortino, CoatingsPro Magazine Managing Editor. “Over the past two-and-a-half decades, we’ve witnessed seismic changes in coatings technology, surface preparation, standards, and safety practices. Yet one thing hasn’t changed—the pride and skill of the applicator. In our anniversary year, we’re honoring that dedication with every issue, reflecting on where we’ve been while helping our audience prepare for what’s next.”
Throughout its evolution, CoatingsPro has remained committed to accessibility and community. Following its acquisition by the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the magazine expanded its global reach and readership, offering professionals direct access to AMPP’s world-class technical content, standards, and training.
Looking Ahead to the Next 25 Years
“CoatingsPro continues to play an essential role in connecting field professionals with knowledge that enhances safety, quality, and efficiency,” said Eliina Lizarraga, Senior Director of Media and Publishing at AMPP, which publishes CoatingsPro. “As part of AMPP’s global mission, the magazine bridges real-world practice with technical expertise, bringing the voice of the coatings contractor to the forefront of industry dialogue. Our 25th anniversary celebration honors that history while looking ahead to the next era of digital storytelling, field innovation, and professional growth.”
As the magazine enters its next chapter, CoatingsPro remains steadfast in its mission: to empower coatings professionals with the tools, techniques, and inspiration needed to build safer, more sustainable, and more resilient infrastructure worldwide.
ABOUT COATINGSPRO MAGAZINE
CoatingsPro Magazine is the leading bi-monthly publication for commercial and industrial coatings professionals, published by the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP). With a readership exceeding 30,000 worldwide, the magazine delivers practical, field-tested content that helps applicators, inspectors, and asset owners improve performance, safety, and profitability. content.ampp.org/coatingspro
