Liquid Technology Launches New Website in Celebration of its 25th Anniversary Year

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid Technology, a leading provider of IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) services, announced today the launch of its new website as the company celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2026. The company, which has maintained exclusive focus on ITAD services since its founding in 2001, continues to set industry standards for secure data destruction, compliant e-waste recycling, and technology hardware resale.

The website redesign reflects Liquid Technology's evolution from a New York City-based startup to a global ITAD leader serving clients across North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM. Enhanced features include improved client portal access for real-time project tracking, streamlined service information, and comprehensive resources highlighting the company's industry certifications and environmental stewardship.

"This new website represents our commitment to innovation while honoring the specialized expertise we've built over a quarter century in business," said Richard Greene, Managing Partner of Liquid Technology. "We've witnessed every major technology evolution: from the dot-com boom, to the cloud migration, to today's AI revolution. Our new digital presence positions us perfectly for the next 25 years of ITAD leadership."

Liquid Technology's milestone anniversary comes at a time of significant growth in the ITAD industry, driven by increasing corporate focus on data security, environmental compliance, and asset value recovery. The company's exclusive specialization in ITAD services has enabled the development of deep expertise and industry-leading certifications, including e-Stewards, R2v3, NAID AAA, and multiple ISO standards.

The company's core services include providing clients return on investment, NAID AAA certified data destruction, computer liquidation, compliant e-waste recycling, data center decommissioning, and global reverse logistics, all with dedicated project management.

Liquid Technology's 25th anniversary celebration in 2026 will feature industry insights content, client appreciation events, and thought leadership initiatives showcasing the evolution of ITAD practices over the past quarter century.

Founded in 2001, Liquid Technology is a trusted partner in IT Asset Disposition, helping companies maximize the value of their excess technology through secure, compliant, and environmentally responsible practices. With processing facilities in Brooklyn, NY, and Bensenville, IL, the company serves clients globally across North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM. Liquid Technology maintains industry-leading certifications, including e-Stewards, R2v3, NAID AAA, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, and ISO 9001:2015. For more information, visit liquidtechnology.net.

