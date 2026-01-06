Rocky 2.0 AI Now Free for All PowerX Users — No Upgrade Required

Premium Trading Assistant Once Exclusive to Mastermind Members Now Available to All PowerX Optimizer Users

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rockwell Trading Services, LLC has rolled out full access to Rocky 2.0, its AI-powered trading assistant, for all PowerX Optimizer users — completely free of charge.Previously available only to Mastermind members, Rocky 2.0 is now fully integrated across the entire PowerX Optimizer platform. This update removes all premium subscription-based barriers, making advanced AI-driven trade support available to every user.PowerX Optimizer users can access Rocky 2.0 now by logging into their accounts. To learn more, visit www.rockwelltrading.com What Can Rocky 2.0 Do for Traders?Rocky 2.0 enhances trading decisions by allowing users to:- Understand and apply proven Rockwell Trading strategies- Analyze open trades with context and clarity- Ask trading questions in plain language- Get guided walkthroughs of PowerX Optimizer features- Interpret economic indicators and market conditions- Navigate directly to relevant tools inside the platformWhether a trader asks, “What’s next in this PowerX trade?” or “How should I manage this options position?” — Rocky 2.0 delivers real-time, strategy-informed support through a simple chat interface.Rocky 2.0 combines 20 years of Rockwell Trading’s methodology with modern AI. It is trained specifically on the company’s proprietary strategies, including The Wheel, PowerX, and WTF (Win The Fear), ensuring each response reflects Rockwell’s proven strategies and real-world trading applications.What Users Are Saying"I cannot believe how quickly the PowerX Optimizer is adding new functions to assist us in our trading. It is constantly evolving with cutting-edge technology. Rocky is amazing. Everything is in one place. It is without a doubt an essential tool for anyone wanting to trade successfully. There is nothing even close to it. Mark and Markus are successful traders in their own right, yet they still have a passion to pass all their knowledge on to us. They genuinely want us to succeed."— Don, TrustPilot ReviewAbout PowerX OptimizerPowerX Optimizer is designed for traders of all experience levels who want structure, strategy, and smart decision tools. Developed by Rockwell Trading Services, LLC in Austin, Texas, the platform combines real-time data, charting, AI guidance, and trade tracking to support consistent, system-based trading. Since its founding in 2005, Rockwell Trading has helped thousands of traders implement repeatable strategies for long-term success.Try Rocky 2.0 TodayAll PowerX Optimizer users now have access to Rocky 2.0 — no premium upgrade required.To explore the platform and experience AI-assisted trading support, visit:What’s Next?Rockwell Trading continues to invest in next-generation trading support. Planned platform updates in 2026 include deeper Rocky integrations, enhanced automation features, and expanded tracking for live trades — all designed to give users greater confidence and clarity in volatile markets.

