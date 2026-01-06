League One Volleyball and Chase Team Up to Empower Athletes With Financial Skills

New partnership delivers financial education to athletes at every stage, supporting their success on and off the court.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- League One Volleyball (LOVB)—the largest community in youth volleyball and the nation’s first youth-to-pro professional league—announced Chase as a founding partner across its professional league and 87 youth clubs nationwide today, joining other professional women’s sports properties like the US Open and KPMG’s Women’s PGA Championships, teams such as the WNBA’s Golden State Valkyries, and athlete legends including Alex Morgan and A’ja Wilson. Through this partnership, Chase will serve as LOVB’s official banking partner and deliver financial education to athletes at every level through the Chase Money Skills program.“Having Chase join LOVB as a founding partner is a tremendous validation of the community we’re building and the momentum volleyball is having across the country,” said Michelle McGoldrick, Chief Business Officer for LOVB. “Chase’s dedication to supporting athletes at every stage mirrors our commitment to redefining what’s possible in women’s sports. Together, we’re growing the game and ensuring our athletes are prepared for every opportunity—on the court and in life.”The partnership is dedicated to building lifelong financial skills by introducing financial education early and helping athletes of all ages improve their financial health journeys. Through Chase Money Skills, Chase is committed to empowering athletes beyond the court—providing tools, guidance and mentorship that help them navigate their financial futures with confidence. The partnership also supports LOVB club and pro coaches through learning forums such as the LOVB Coaches Summit and LOVB Coaches newsletter.“LOVB is transforming the pathway for female athletes, and we’re thrilled to be part of that movement,” said Kate Schoff, Head of Sports & Entertainment Marketing at JPMorganChase. “Just as LOVB develops volleyball skills from youth to pro, Chase is committed to building lifelong financial skills that empower players at every stage of their journey. Bringing Money Skills to LOVB’s nationwide community is an incredible opportunity to support and uplift the next generation well beyond the court.”Volleyball is the fastest growing team sport for girls in the U.S., continuing to see a meteoric rise at the youth, collegiate and professional levels. The sport boasts 46 million players in the U.S. and more than 900 million worldwide. LOVB’s youth community has grown to 24,000 athletes strong nationwide, with over 3,500 coaches and 92 locations across 28 states. Entering its second pro season, LOVB’s league will feature an even higher level of talent, including athletes with 23 Olympic medals, 101 All-American honors and multiple NCAA championships. LOVB Pro is widely considered one of the top three women’s volleyball leagues in the world.LOVB also reaches a highly engaged audience. Its inaugural Pro season saw sold-out and oversubscribed matches, 191 million social media impressions and 1.1 million fans tuning in for Finals content. In the stands, LOVB attracted a unique mix of Millennial (30%), Gen X (26%) and Gen Z (21%) fans, with 68% percent being women.For more information about LOVB and its partnership with Chase, please visit: www.lovb.com About LOVBFounded in 2020, LOVB’s mission is to reimagine the future of volleyball. With a unique community up approach, LOVB is one holistic ecosystem - from club to pro. The largest community of youth clubs in the country, LOVB launched the first serve of its pro league in January 2025, featuring some of the very best players in the world including American silver medalists and players from the last Olympics. For more information on LOVB as it embarks on its second season, its clubs, and its professional teams in Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Madison, Nebraska, Salt Lake, and soon to be Los Angeles, Minnesota and San Francisco, please visit www.lovb.com or on social channels like Instagram.About ChaseChase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America with assets of $4.6 trillion, $360 billion in stockholders’ equity as of September 30, 2025, and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 85 million consumers and 7 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: more than 5,000 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, nearly 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

