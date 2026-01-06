Christopher Riegg Launches Riegg Insights Executive Video Series

Christopher Riegg, CFA, CPA, Partner at Promontory Strategy Group and founder of Riegg Insights Christopher Riegg outlines the nine core acquisition criteria that guide disciplined, successful M&A decisionmaking in the Riegg Insights Executive Video Series.

Christopher Riegg, CFA, CPA, launches an executive video series with practical frameworks for strategic growth and M&A.

My goal is to give business leaders a practical, trustworthy framework to think more clearly and execute more confidently.” — Christopher Riegg

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christopher Riegg , CFA, CPA, partner at Promontory Strategy Group , has launched the Riegg Insights Executive Video Series—an educational platform designed for CEOs, business owners, leadership teams, and boards of directors seeking clarity in strategic decision-making.The full video series is available at www.RieggInsights.com The initial five-part series focuses on strategic growth, with an emphasis on the critical considerations that determine mergers and acquisitions success. Topics include establishing an acquisition strategy, defining acquisition criteria, assembling the right advisory team, following a disciplined and repeatable process, and preparing for post-acquisition integration.“Successful business leaders understand that by failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail,” said Riegg. “My goal with these videos is to share insights gained from more than 30 years of serving as a strategic and financial advisor to privately held companies. These frameworks help ownership groups and leadership teams prepare more clearly and execute more confidently.”In addition to Riegg Insights, a newly redesigned Promontory Strategy Group website will launch in January 2026 at www.PromStrategy.com Christopher Riegg is also a partner at Promontory Point Capital (PPC), an investment banking firm he co-founded in 2004. With more than 30 years of experience, he advises privately held and family-owned businesses on succession planning, ownership transitions, mergers and acquisitions, and complex financing in sectors including manufacturing, distribution, business services, and technology.

