Suite Home Celebrates 20 Years of Growth, Team Excellence, and Trusted Furnished Living

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suite Home Corporate Housing proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of growth, resilience, and meaningful relationships in the corporate housing and furnished apartment industry.

Founded in 2005 as Suite Home Chicago, the company began with a single furnished apartment at One Superior Place in downtown Chicago. What started as a local housing provider quickly became known for something bigger: thoughtfully curated homes, professional management, and a deeply personal approach to service. From the very beginning, Suite Home built its reputation on reliability, responsiveness, and long-term relationships.

As demand grew beyond Chicago, so did the company. Suite Home expanded into new urban and suburban markets and formally transitioned from Suite Home Chicago to Suite Home, a name that reflected both its broader geographic footprint and its confidence as a growing national provider—while staying rooted in the values that defined its earliest success.

Over the past 20 years, Suite Home Corporate Housing has evolved in step with its clients and the industry itself. What began as an operations-focused organization centered on unit management and logistics has grown into a sales-driven, relationship-first company built on strategic partnerships, proactive service, and a deep understanding of client needs. This evolution has enabled Suite Home to scale thoughtfully while preserving the consistency and care that clients rely on.

At the heart of Suite Home’s success is its people. The company is proud of its long-tenured, experienced team, including Operations Manager Sarah DiDavide and Controller Alexis Nichols, both of whom have been with Suite Home since its early years. Their longevity reflects the company’s strong culture, institutional knowledge, and commitment to doing things the right way—year after year.

“Reaching 20 years hasn’t been a straight line,” said Jennifer Breen, Founder of Suite Home Corporate Housing. “We’ve had moments of real growth and moments of real challenge. Our culture hasn’t always been perfect, but we’ve learned, adjusted, and kept moving forward together. What’s never changed is the commitment of our team and the relationships we’ve built—those are the reasons we’re here today.”

Like much of the corporate housing industry, Suite Home Corporate Housing has weathered pivotal moments—from the 2008 financial crisis to regulatory shifts, evolving corporate travel needs, and the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through it all, the company adapted, stayed connected to its partners, and continued delivering dependable housing solutions—emerging stronger and more agile with each chapter.

Throughout its growth, Suite Home Corporate Housing has remained proudly independent. Founder Jennifer Breen built the company while also raising five children in Chicago, an experience that helped shape Suite Home’s practical, people-centered culture and long-term perspective.



Highlights from 20 Years of Growth Include:

• Expansion from a single market in Chicago to a national corporate housing platform

• Transition from Suite Home Chicago to Suite Home as the company entered new markets

• Evolution from an operations-based model to a sales-driven, relationship-focused organization

• Long-standing partnerships with Fortune 500 companies, relocation management firms, entertainment companies, and insurance providers

• Achievement of WBENC certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE), reinforcing a long-standing commitment to supplier diversity

• Recognition by the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA) as Company of the Year three times over the past 20 years

• A highly experienced, long-tenured team with deep industry expertise

• Continued innovation in response to market, regulatory, and technology changes



Today, Suite Home Corporate Housing continues to deliver flexible, professionally managed furnished apartments backed by a passionate and knowledgeable team. As the company celebrates this milestone, it looks ahead with energy and optimism—focused on growth, innovation, and the next generation of corporate and extended-stay living.

As part of its 20th anniversary celebration, Suite Home Corporate Housing will honor the employees, partners, and clients who have shaped its journey and continue to play a vital role in its future.

