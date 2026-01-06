Mission Group, Inc. Launches as ‘Mission,’ a Strategic Parent Company to Drive Global Defense Innovation
The new Mission platform unites defense, technology, and leadership to accelerate innovation for U.S. and allied national security partners.
“Today marks a transformative moment for our organization,” said Greg Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Mission Group, Inc. “The threat environment is changing, and so must we. Organizing as Mission allows us to centralize our vision while empowering agile execution across our operating companies.”
Joining Miller is Sean Lane, appointed as Chief Growth Officer. Lane will lead The Center, the company's central intelligence hub, as its director to spearhead enterprise-wide growth initiatives, drive aggressive market expansion and ensure Mission remains at the forefront of technology and operational excellence.
Mission Group, Inc. will serve as the strategic backbone for its family of companies, enabling focused leadership, streamlined operations, and a relentless commitment to delivering mission-critical solutions. This launch signals a new era of innovation, collaboration, and impact for defense and national security partners worldwide.
Sean Lane
Mission Group, Inc.
sl@mission-hq.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.