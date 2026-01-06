Mission Group, Inc. Launches as ‘Mission,’ a Strategic Parent Company to Drive Global Defense Innovation

Mission - Battle Tested, Future Focused

The new Mission platform unites defense, technology, and leadership to accelerate innovation for U.S. and allied national security partners.

“The threat environment is changing, and so must we. Organizing as Mission allows us to centralize our vision while empowering agile execution across our operating companies.” — Greg Miller, CEO and Founder

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Group, Inc. officially launched today, uniting its portfolio of defense and national security capabilities under the bold, unified brand Mission. This strategic move establishes a powerful infrastructure designed to meet the evolving needs of the U.S. government and its allies, while accelerating innovation across global defense and commercial markets.“Today marks a transformative moment for our organization,” said Greg Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Mission Group, Inc. “The threat environment is changing, and so must we. Organizing as Mission allows us to centralize our vision while empowering agile execution across our operating companies.”Joining Miller is Sean Lane, appointed as Chief Growth Officer. Lane will lead The Center , the company's central intelligence hub, as its director to spearhead enterprise-wide growth initiatives, drive aggressive market expansion and ensure Mission remains at the forefront of technology and operational excellence.Mission Group, Inc. will serve as the strategic backbone for its family of companies, enabling focused leadership, streamlined operations, and a relentless commitment to delivering mission-critical solutions. This launch signals a new era of innovation, collaboration, and impact for defense and national security partners worldwide.

