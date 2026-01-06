Ozan Ozerk Outlines Why CEOs Must Rethink How AI Is Put to Work

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence continues to dominate boardroom conversations, yet many organizations struggle to translate interest into results. In his recent Forbes Finance Council article, Ozan Ozerk addresses this disconnect directly, arguing that the real challenge is not access to technology, but execution. His message to CEOs is clear: success with AI depends on leadership choices made well before deployment begins.Across industries, executives acknowledge AI’s potential to improve productivity, decision making, and customer experience. Still, large-scale adoption remains limited. Ozerk points out that hesitation often stems from internal friction rather than technical barriers. Established structures, legacy processes, and unclear accountability can quietly stall progress, even in companies with strong digital ambitions.One of the article’s central observations is that AI initiatives frequently fail when treated as isolated experiments. Pilots may generate interest, but without a clear path to integration, they rarely influence day-to-day operations. Ozerk urges leaders to shift their focus from experimentation alone to building systems that allow promising use cases to move into production with confidence.People play a decisive role in this process. According to Ozerk, AI adoption affects teams across the organization, not just technical specialists. Employees may worry about job security or feel excluded from decisions that shape their future work. Addressing these concerns early, through transparency and education, reduces resistance and encourages collaboration. When teams understand how AI supports their work, adoption becomes far more sustainable.The article also stresses the importance of staying informed in a fast-moving field. AI capabilities evolve quickly, and assumptions made even a year ago may no longer hold. Ozerk recommends that leaders create internal capacity to monitor developments continuously. This allows organizations to reassess opportunities over time rather than dismiss ideas prematurely due to outdated constraints.Governance is another critical theme. Without clear ownership, AI initiatives risk becoming fragmented or misaligned with business goals. Ozerk advises CEOs to define who is responsible for outcomes, oversight, and risk management from the outset. Clear decision structures help prevent uncontrolled deployments while still allowing room for innovation.Rather than advocating aggressive or reckless adoption, the article promotes deliberate progress. Doing nothing carries its own risks, especially as competitors refine their use of AI. At the same time, rushing forward without structure can lead to wasted investment and internal distrust. The path forward lies between these extremes, grounded in clarity, accountability, and realistic expectations.Ozerk’s contribution offers CEOs a practical lens through which to view AI. It reframes the conversation away from hype and toward readiness. By addressing organizational design, human impact, and governance together, leaders can begin closing the gap between intention and impact.For executives seeking a grounded perspective on how to make AI work in real organizations, the article provides timely guidance rooted in experience rather than theory. Read the full article on Forbes

