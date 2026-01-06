2025 Exit Planner of the Year Joe Seetoo Shares Top 5 Tips to Beat the Exit Planning Odds

The Exit Planning Institute releases a new advisor-focused resource highlighting a proven, integrated approach to successful business exits.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exit Planning Institute® (EPI) joins 2025 Peter Christman Exit Planner of the Year, Joe Seetoo, to release Seetoo’s Top 5 Tips to Beat the Exit Planning Odds. In this high-level resource created specifically for advisors, Seetoo addresses why many business owners delay personal and financial planning—an oversight that leads to nearly 80 percent of owners regretting selling their business within a year.“Owners often feel overwhelmed, and a big part of my role is to bring clarity and structure to the process while meeting them where they are,” said Seetoo.Grounded in real-world experience and EPI’s Value Acceleration Methodology™, he outlines the importance of a more integrated, pre-planning approach focused on aligning the business, personal, and financial legs of the stool, strengthening strategic decision making, identifying a clear North Star, responding confidently to unsolicited offers, and preparing for purpose beyond the CEO role.“One of the most critical elements for a successful exit is ensuring the owner’s personal and financial goals are met, both while they are in the business and after they exit,” said Seetoo.Created specifically for advisors, the guide is designed to support stronger client conversations and encourage more holistic exit planning outcomes. By shifting the focus from reactive deal-making to intentional value acceleration, advisors can help owners achieve exits that are both financially and personally successful.To download Seetoo’s Top 5 Tips to Beat the Exit Planning Odds, visit https://info.exit-planning-institute.org/joes-top-5-tips-dl. About The Exit Planning InstituteExit Planning Institute(EPI) was formed in 2005 to serve professional business advisors’ educational and resource needs. Its Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) credential program is the most widely endorsed professional exit planning program in the world, providing advisors with the content, tools, and training needed to engage business owners and become their most valued advisors.

